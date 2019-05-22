PHUKET: Officials are hoping to raise an artefact believed to be an old cannon as well as what seems to be an old chest buried in the sand from the seabed off Koh Racha Noi, south of Phuket, today (May 22).

marineculture

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 22 May 2019, 12:23PM

The objects were found during a dive tour off Koh Racha Noi, south of Phuket. Photo: via Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos

The finding of the objects was reported by Worapong Yothasut, captain of the dive tour boat Sea-Asta, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos explained to The Phuket News.

Mayor Aroon added that Capt Worapong said that he reported the objects being found last year, but obviously no action had been taken to recover them.

“This time he reported the objects direct to me,” Mayor Aroon said.

Capt Worapong confirmed that the objects remained at the same location during a dive tour to Racha Noi on Saturday (May 18), Mayor Aroon added.

Mayor Aroon, Rawai Municipality Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Preecha Jennarong and other officials inspected the site yesterday, Mayor Aroon said.

“Our team found that one object looks like an old cannon, measuring 1.3 metres in length. Beside the cannon is also what seems to be a chest, covered with moss and corals, buried in the sand.

“We have coordinated with Royal Thai Navy and the Phuket office of the Ministry of Culture, as well as specialist officers, to have the artefacts recovered from the seabed today (May 22),” Mayor Aroon explained.

“The objects will be handed over to the appropriate officials. They might even be reserved as national treasure,” he said.