PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Silent Songkran! Man goes to prison to get three meals a day! || April 13

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Silent Songkran! Man goes to prison to get three meals a day! || April 13

PHUKET XTRA - April 13 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Man surrenders to police to get fed |:| Phuket wakes to silent Songkran |:| Russia airlifts tourists |:| Thailand cases now over 2,500; Phuket reaches 178 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 13 April 2020, 06:23PM

Phuket community
Four new Phuket COVID cases as ‘proactive’ campaign yields results

If the ‘proactive campaign is yielding results’ then why have the raft of draconian measures bee...(Read More)

Phuket wakes to silent Songkran

O yes, please ...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

quinault/Hermann, how about the two of you prepare/sponsor the next 200 meals for the needy ?...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

I read; Those who received aid boasted the payment unlawful by cheating will be recalled corrected ...(Read More)

Phuket wakes to silent Songkran

I agree with friend...sitting on our asses is not good either. Ban sitting on the beach and groups ...(Read More)

Phuket pulls together to provide free food for those in need

Great comment by quinault11. 100% negativity ! Especially I like the no"cloves"thing.Clev...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

Ahhh...cheating and disnonesty finally catching up. Over 1/2-million people are cheating, not paying...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

I think the government would better provide a door to door investigation. In order to give aid to th...(Read More)

Thousands cancel handout requests

one of m friend is job off at a tour company. She was rejected from this 5000B. Another friend is st...(Read More)

Four new Phuket COVID cases as ‘proactive’ campaign yields results

"Keep a ban on alcohol in reserve for when the traffic lights near Central Festival not working...(Read More)

 

