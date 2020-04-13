Two new COVID cases in Phuket, total hits 178

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Apr 13) announced two more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Monday 13 April 2020, 03:37PM

Image: PR Dept

The new cases reported today bring the total number of people in Phuket infected with the disease since the outbreak began to 178.

According to the report released this morning, so far 2,339 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus since the outbreak began, said the report. Of these were two “new cases”.

Of the 2,339 placed under observation, 2,177 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 178 were taken to hospital for treatment, said the report.

A total of 110 people are still receiving hospital treatment, with three people suffering severe symptoms, the report noted.

Of those, 56 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 67 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

According to the report, the proactive screening underway which launched in Patong last week has so far checked 4,035 people for possible infection.

Of those, 37 people screened in the checks from Apr 2-7 have been confirmed as infected with the virus. The people tested from the campaign on Apr 10 found one person COVID-positive, with none of the people tested on Apr 11 found infected with the virus. Test results are still pending for the people checked yesterday (Apr 12) in the campaign.

The committee gave limited details of the two new cases announced today as follows:

Case 177. A Thai woman, 50, a vendor in the Bang Tao area of Cherng Talay. She had close contact with Case 161 (see here). The report did not mention when she became ill. Six people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 178. A Thai woman, 40, a masseuse who worked at the same venue on Bangla Rd in Patong where Case 131 worked (see here). The report did not mention how many people had high risk exposure to this patient.

The report noted the two cases announced today were related to patong and Bang Tao, two areas where the virus is known to be spreading.

“Keep social distance, stay home, wear a face mask. Clean your hands with soap and alcohol often. This will help to prevent the disease from spreading to your loved ones. If you have a fever, cough, runny nose, lose your sense of smell or taste, have a headache and get fluid, go see a doctor immediately,” the committee advised in the report.