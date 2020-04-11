THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russia airlifts 228 tourists trapped in Phuket

Russia airlifts 228 tourists trapped in Phuket

PHUKET: The official closure of Phuket International Airport on April 10 did not prevent Russia from airlifting 228 of its citizens trapped on the island due to COVID-19.

COVID-19Russiantourismtransport
By Anton Makhrov

Saturday 11 April 2020, 02:33PM

An Airbus (same as pictured) with 228 Russians left Phuket on Apr 10. The date of the next airlift is yet to be revealed. Photo: Fedor Leukhin 

An Airbus (same as pictured) with 228 Russians left Phuket on Apr 10. The date of the next airlift is yet to be revealed. Photo: Fedor Leukhin 

The first airlift after the airport’s closure was performed by Aeroflot, Russia’s flag carrier in civil aviation, on April 10.

An Airbus A330-300 plane was sent to the Southern resort province of Thailand and left the island at 3.20pm. Ten hours later the plane landed in St. Petersburg and after disembarking some of the passengers headed further to Moscow.

Aeroflot’s first flight to the island after the closure of Phuket International Airport airlifted some 228 Russians, including two infants, St. Petersburg airport’s press service said.

As of Mar 30, around 20,800 Russians had applied to their Embassy saying they need assistance in returning to their home country from Thailand. Some 8,000 applications had been filed from Phuket, Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin said at the moment.

It is unclear how many Russian nationals are still staying in Phuket waiting for further airlifts which are yet to be announced.

As of April 11, four more flights to Russia have been confirmed with all of them are scheduled to depart from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The Embassy advises Russian tourists to check for updates on its website and Facebook page.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) explained earlier this week, that only Russian nationals who left Russia after Jan 1, 2020 can apply for airlifts back home. Another mandatory requirement is to register through www.gosuslugi.ru, an official website for Russians to get various government services.

Rosaviatsiya clearly stated that airlifts should not be perceived as a free transportation service. Those who don’t have any return tickets to Russia or have canceled tickets issued by non-Russian air carriers have to pay a fee of 200 to 400 euro. Yet those with tickets issued by Russian carriers fly for free with the companies later settling the financial matters themselves.

Also there are limits on the number of arrivals Russian airports can accept per day. The limit for Moscow’s main gateway Sheremetyevo has been set at 400 people, the limit for all other cities has been set at 200 people.

A typical Airbus A330-300, normally used on all Aerflot flights from Thailand to Moscow, has 300 seats.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man 20, surrenders to police with one ya bah pill so he can get food in prison
Man, 28, found dead on Khao Rang
Two new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 172
Cold water poured on fun at Songkran
PM condemns curfew breakers
Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket preps for lockdown! 5 hotels exempt from closing? Phuket COVID-19 measures || April 10
Mango picker killed by wild elephant
50 new national COVID-19 cases, one more death
Phuket confirms nine new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 170
Protecting society’s most vulnerable
Police warning for ladyboy who derided B5,000 government handout
School holidays canned after term delay
Asia virus latest: Australia raids cruise ship; Taiwan demands WHO apology
Bangkok alcohol ban set to last 10 days

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

The order was first published 80 minutes before curfew? Talk about short notice. And all because peo...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Pretty sneaky and cowardly way of doing things, announcing it just before the evening curfew kicks i...(Read More)

Chalong Police arrest woman for overcharging for face masks

what about inflated prices for foreigners in hospitals, i bet that's perfectly legal...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

I can hear already the moaning of those who didn't see that coming .Guess comments will become e...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

Worker camps, with the cheesy face masks-perfect storm for an anti- bacterial resistant cholera -or ...(Read More)

Phuket officials to launch islandwide door-to-door checks for COVID-19

@Kurt, I see you still have nothing better to do right now as to drive around and check on worker ca...(Read More)

Phuket Governor bans sale of alcohol ‘until further notice’

Can anyone explain how me having a beer in my apartment contributes to the spread of the virus?...(Read More)

Phuket people asked to prepare for ‘Tambon Lockdown’

So will we be able to go out for groceries, or not? Is it a request or a public order? Lot's o...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Replace "that" with "think."...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Pascale, you don't that goldwing may have been inferring water throwing won't stop..no, you ...(Read More)

 

BB and B
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Pavilions Home Video
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand

 