BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Scrapping the pre-travel COVID test, Power bill to rise || March 17

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Scrapping the pre-travel COVID test, Power bill to rise || March 17

PHUKET XTRA - March 17 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Songkran holiday extended |:| Pre-travel COVID tests set for axe |:| Slow progress in catching extortionist |:| Power bills will rise in May |:| Two held over lethal Pattani bombing Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 17 March 2022, 07:39PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outages to affect Kamala, Kathu, Sakhu, Srisoonthorn
Club Med Phuket finally reopens
Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi
Thai blood slave saved from death
Phuket elderly to get booster jabs
Songkran holiday extended, restrictions expected to be lifted
Biden slams ‘war criminal’ Putin as Ukraine civilian horror grows
Phuket marks 371 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Pre-travel COVID tests set for axe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Killer of Swiss tourist in Phuket gets life in prison || March 16
1.4kg of ‘ice’ seized in Phuket raid
Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform
Police search for foreign shoplifter
Vietnam ends COVID-19 quarantine for international travellers
Phuket marks 384 new COVID cases, no new deaths

 

Phuket community
Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

Anyone remember 'Beermat-gate a few years back? Does this mean Australians are no longer 'qu...(Read More)

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

Both robberies total what 400 baht. What a clown and 31 . Would think he would have enough sense . H...(Read More)

Pre-travel COVID tests set for axe

About time!...(Read More)

Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform

Funny, when something like this happens...most people took to the police as the source of crime or c...(Read More)

Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform

@Timothy, Indeed, we never heard of a arrest of the Thai people ( with weapon license!) in Rawai who...(Read More)

Phuket elderly to get booster jabs

How do you register for the 3rd Booster Shot? Will it come up automatically in the phuket.win? Or ...(Read More)

Tight finish at the 2022 Sailor’s Regatta

Barvo keep the spirit up.In times like this ,we did it before in the mid 80is when the Royal Varuna...(Read More)

Tight finish at the 2022 Sailor’s Regatta

Thank you for a great event PYC, Warwick, Matt, Chandran and support team (especially the excellent ...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Delta-Cron, what's that protein spike you have on? Could it be a variant from days gone by? [Goo...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Taswegian, I was correcting Pookliekev, who was besmirching Kurt for typos and spelling errors. Car...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 