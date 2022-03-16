BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform

Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform

PHUKET: Police have made little progress in their investigation into a man wearing a police uniform while extorting money from a Phuket expat under threat of jail.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 March 2022, 05:19PM

A screenshot shows the man in police uniform who extorted B56,000 from a Phuke expat. Image: Alain Gogniat

A screenshot shows the man in police uniform who extorted B56,000 from a Phuke expat. Image: Alain Gogniat

Screenshots show the man in police uniform who extorted B56,000 from a Phuke expat and the LINE account that was presented to indicate the man in uniform was representing Phuket City Police. Image: Alain Gogniat

Screenshots show the man in police uniform who extorted B56,000 from a Phuke expat and the LINE account that was presented to indicate the man in uniform was representing Phuket City Police. Image: Alain Gogniat

« »

However, Phuket Town Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit has assured that his officers are not ignoring the case.

Police have already requested Kasikornbank to freeze the account held by Pongdanai Chaya, which long-term Phuket expat Alain Gogniat was pressured into transferring B56,000 early last month.

Officers have also requested the bank provide evidence that the account was actually opened by Pongdanai as many scam operators now use “mule accounts” to process their ill-gotten gains, he added.

Police a month ago confirmed that Pongdanai is a Chiang Mai native and that officers had already issued a summons for Pongdanai to present himself to police for questioning.

Six weeks later, Pongdanai still has yet to present himself, Col Sarawut confirmed yesterday (Mar 15).

“A second summons is now being issued. If he doesn’t come to meet the police, the police will collect evidence to request an arrest warrant be issued by the court,” Col Sarawut said.

Bank statements show that the funds extorted from Mr Gogniat have already been transferred to another account, and again to a third account, Col Sarawut explained.

QSI International School Phuket

Police are now checking the details of the registered owners of the bank accounts that the funds were transferred to, he added.

Col Sarawut explained that many scam gangs were now presenting themselves as police officers in extorting money from their victims, and using fake LINE and Facebook groups set up to dupe their victims.

“I have ordered our officers to repeatedly post warnings about this on our Facebook page,” he said.

However, the scam that targeted Mr Gogniat stands out from the plethora of scam warnings from police and senior government officials in that the man who presented himself as a police officer was happy to show Mr Gogniat that he was in the full, correct uniform.

Phuket Town Police announced more than a month ago that the extortionist was not one of their officers.

However, they have yet to reveal whether Pongdanai Chaiya is a Royal Thai Police officer stationed anywhere else in the country.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

1.4kg of ‘ice’ seized in Phuket raid
Police search for foreign shoplifter
Vietnam ends COVID-19 quarantine for international travellers
Phuket marks 384 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Life imprisonment for killer of Phuket Swiss tourist
European leaders in defiant Kyiv trip as Russia closes in
Russia envoy working to aid vacationers
Phuket marks 384 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Prayut concerned over Russia-Ukraine conflict on Apec summit
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier ushers in new deep south airport as insurgent group marks anniversary || March 15
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Phuket tourism suffering under slew of crises
Roi Rim Lay heads to Kamala
More turtle eggs laid north of Phuket
Deadly strikes rock Ukraine despite talks with Russia

 

Phuket community
Police search for foreign shoplifter

Why PN don’t write about all the scam’s police in Phuket doing every day of turist. Speaking whi...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

If you took your time making your eternal complaints about Thailand and spelled everything correctly...(Read More)

Russia envoy working to aid vacationers

Sanction - ha! As though sanctions are doing anything. Calls to the Russian Embassy fielded 15 yes, ...(Read More)

Prayut concerned over Russia-Ukraine conflict on Apec summit

I dont think the people of Thailand need your sympathy. They do quite well without it. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism suffering under slew of crises

@maverick. Fat chance of that here with all the old windbags whining along. ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism suffering under slew of crises

Nothing wrong with tourism - after all it brought most of us here for the first time in my case 1978...(Read More)

Prayut concerned over Russia-Ukraine conflict on Apec summit

This order of "threatening groups" says everything about the current regime. Number 1 prio...(Read More)

Phuket tourism suffering under slew of crises

Nasa is correct, Thais have had many opportunities to rethink their focus and build back a better ex...(Read More)

Russia envoy working to aid vacationers

The whole idea of sanctions and making all Russians feel the pressure is for them to try and get Put...(Read More)

Life imprisonment for killer of Phuket Swiss tourist

Amazing how fast the Thai legal system is capable of operating when the perpetrator isn't rich. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
EPL predictions

 