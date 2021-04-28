The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School pushed until June as Prime Minister’s powers increased || April 28

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School pushed until June as Prime Minister’s powers increased || April 28

PHUKET XTRA - April 28 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket foreigners face deportation, legal action if flouting Covid rules |:| Premier’s news sweeping powers |:| Vaccine didn’t kill woman |:| School pushed back |:| Thai Covid Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 28 April 2021, 05:47PM

