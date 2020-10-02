Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School abuse in Thailand? Thai UFC fighter enters Octagon! || October 2

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: School abuse in Thailand? Thai UFC fighter enters Octagon! || October 2

PHUKET XTRA - October 2 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com First Thai UFC fighter to enter Octagon |:| Abuse claims at Private school continues |:| Less insurance, more flights! |:| Man arrested over rape of underage girl |:| Six more Thailand Covid cases Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 2 October 2020, 07:02PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

More heavy rain forecast for Phuket
Long-serving Phuket police officer dies in wet-road accident
Trump tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines
Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient
Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists
Airlines want answers on soft loans
Vicha proposes justice revamp
Sick inmates may receive free pardons
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid test lab at airport? Resort ready to settle with online reviewer?! || October 1
New Phuket Provincial Police Commander arrives
Man arrested in Kathu for rape of wife’s granddaughter
Don’t panic: TV blackout due to improving Phuket signal, says NBTC
Deal struck to reduce plastics use
Hong Kong leader hails ‘return to peace’, anniversary protests banned
Transgender pupils hail clothes freedom

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor

Oooh, the arrival of 120 Chinese business people ( pardon me, tourists) next Thursday is not 'h...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Fallen!! Any one surprised? :-) Guess Thai Government should ask tourists to have a all in Gene...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Soon they give free flight and 14 days in hotel for tourist to come to Los. ...(Read More)

Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists

they just cannot seem to get the number right, is it 150 or 120 virus carriers ...(Read More)

Vicha proposes justice revamp

.... Not sitting on their hands??? .... They were 8 years sitting on their hands and brown envelope...(Read More)

Man arrested in Kathu for rape of wife’s granddaughter

Disgusting behaviour. Castration is too good for this pig! ...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

@Fasc, well, if no sales in bars/restaurants, than no consumption, right? That is why many bars ar...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

The attitude of locals still needs to improve a lot. This woman's comments clearly show that: ...(Read More)

Deal struck to reduce plastics use

Get real! Customers aren't going to decline "single-use plastic containers". First of ...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

now the government can't tell them that it is only the very old and severely ill who have a good...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/

 