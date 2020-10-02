Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET: Tourism and Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn has announced that a second flight of tourists to arrive in Thailand under the new Special Tourist Visa (STV) will land in Bangkok on Oct 26, followed by a third flight arriving from Europe on Nov 1.

Friday 2 October 2020, 10:42AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn speaking to the press in Bangkok yesterday (Oct 1). Photo: MoTS

Speaking to the press in Bangkok yesterday (Oct 1), Minister Phipat confirmed that a group of 150 Chinese nationals, all entering the country on the new Special Tourist Visa (STV), will be the first foreign tourists allowed into Thailand on a chartered flight under the conditional entry scheme for selected groups of foreigners, endorsed by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Mr Phipat explained the group will fly directly to Phuket on a chartered Air Asia flight, adding that another, smaller, group of seven Chinese businessmen will arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on a private jet on the same day, reports state news agency NNT.

Another group of 126 Chinese tourists, from Guangdong will fly to Suvarnabhumi airport on a chartered Thai Smile flight on Oct 25, he said.

A third group, of 120 tourists from Scandinavia and Schengen countries, will arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on a Thai Airways International flight on Nov 1, he added.

Regarding alternative local state quarantine (ALSQ) facilities to accommodate the tourists, Mr Phipat said three hotels in Phuket and one each in Chon Buri and the northeastern province of Buriram had been chosen.

goldwing | 02 October 2020 - 11:18:36 

they just cannot seem to get the number right, is it 150 or 120 virus carriers

 

Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor

Oooh, the arrival of 120 Chinese business people ( pardon me, tourists) next Thursday is not 'h...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Fallen!! Any one surprised? :-) Guess Thai Government should ask tourists to have a all in Gene...(Read More)

Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

Soon they give free flight and 14 days in hotel for tourist to come to Los. ...(Read More)

Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists

they just cannot seem to get the number right, is it 150 or 120 virus carriers ...(Read More)

Vicha proposes justice revamp

.... Not sitting on their hands??? .... They were 8 years sitting on their hands and brown envelope...(Read More)

Man arrested in Kathu for rape of wife’s granddaughter

Disgusting behaviour. Castration is too good for this pig! ...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

@Fasc, well, if no sales in bars/restaurants, than no consumption, right? That is why many bars ar...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

The attitude of locals still needs to improve a lot. This woman's comments clearly show that: ...(Read More)

Deal struck to reduce plastics use

Get real! Customers aren't going to decline "single-use plastic containers". First of ...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

now the government can't tell them that it is only the very old and severely ill who have a good...(Read More)

 

