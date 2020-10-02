Tourism Minister confirms more inbound flights of tourists

PHUKET: Tourism and Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn has announced that a second flight of tourists to arrive in Thailand under the new Special Tourist Visa (STV) will land in Bangkok on Oct 26, followed by a third flight arriving from Europe on Nov 1.

Friday 2 October 2020, 10:42AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn speaking to the press in Bangkok yesterday (Oct 1). Photo: MoTS

Speaking to the press in Bangkok yesterday (Oct 1), Minister Phipat confirmed that a group of 150 Chinese nationals, all entering the country on the new Special Tourist Visa (STV), will be the first foreign tourists allowed into Thailand on a chartered flight under the conditional entry scheme for selected groups of foreigners, endorsed by the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). Mr Phipat explained the group will fly directly to Phuket on a chartered Air Asia flight, adding that another, smaller, group of seven Chinese businessmen will arrive at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on a private jet on the same day, reports state news agency NNT. Another group of 126 Chinese tourists, from Guangdong will fly to Suvarnabhumi airport on a chartered Thai Smile flight on Oct 25, he said. A third group, of 120 tourists from Scandinavia and Schengen countries, will arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on a Thai Airways International flight on Nov 1, he added. Regarding alternative local state quarantine (ALSQ) facilities to accommodate the tourists, Mr Phipat said three hotels in Phuket and one each in Chon Buri and the northeastern province of Buriram had been chosen.