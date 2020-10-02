Oak Maedow Phuket
Special Tourist Visa health insurance falls to B40k outpatient, B400k inpatient

PHUKET: The health insurance requirement for tourists entering Thailand under the new Special Tourist Visa has fallen to a minimum of B40,000 coverage for outpatient treatment and not less than B400,000 in case of inpatient treatment.

COVID-19tourismhealth
By The Phuket News

Friday 2 October 2020, 11:16AM

The health insurance requirement under the Special Tourist Visa is only B40,000 coverage for outpatient treatment and B400,000 in case of inpatient treatment.

Page 1 of the Special Tourist Visa conditions as published in the Government Gazette.

Page 2 of the Special Tourist Visa conditions as published in the Government Gazette.

Under previous requirements for people to enter Thailand under the COVID-19 restrictions, foreigners entering the country had to have a minimum of US$100,000 health insurance coverage.

The new health insurance requirements were confirmed with the Special Tourist Visa becoming official with the conditions of the new visa being published in the Government Gazette on Wednesday (Sept 30).

Officials have yet to clarify the issue, but at this stage it appears that the new lower health insurance requirement applies to only visitors entering Thailand under the Special Tourist Visa.

Under the conditions for visitors to be issued a Special Tourist Visa ratified on Wednesday, successful applicants must be from countries that the Ministry of Public Health considers as low risk countries. 

They must also accept the measures set by Thai officers and be quarantined for 14 days.

Applicants must have documents showing where they will stay after entering the country, including proof of payment for the hotel or the hospital where they will spend their time at a quarantine venue.

Also accepted as evidence as proof of where they will stay are copies of the land title deed of the condominium owned by the tourist or their relatives, documents proving their renting of a house or condominium, and documents showing the purchase of a condominium.

Successful applicants of the new Special Tourist Visa will be granted an initial stay of 90 days, which can then be renewed twice, the conditions published in the Government Gazette confirmed.

Successful applicants will be required to pay a “one-time fee” of B2,000 to be issued the STV from Thai embassies or consulates in selected countries, the conditions noted.

However, it was not clarified whether foreigners will be required to pay an extra fee to Immigration for each 90-day extension to their stay in Thailand.

The STV visa is to remain in effect from Oct 1, 2020  until Sept 30, 2021, the conditions confirmed.

Kurt | 02 October 2020 - 11:55:24 

Fallen!!  Any one surprised?  :-)    Guess Thai Government should ask tourists to have a all in General travel/sickness/ accident Insurance, covring Covid-19 as well. A separate Covid-19 Insurance is funny. Just welcome fully insured tourists only.

Nasa12 | 02 October 2020 - 11:52:55 

Soon they give free flight and 14 days in hotel for tourist to come to Los.

 

