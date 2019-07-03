Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Scared to death? Pervy official wanted! Stop ignoring the red flags at the beach! || July 3

PHUKET XTRA - July 3 Phang Nga official wanted for molesting teen! |:| Murder suspect caught! |:| Two pulled from strong surf |:| Two men in coma after stabbing |:| Woman dies while watching horror movie! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 3 July 2019, 05:44PM

 

 

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach
Man wanted for strangling ex-partner in Phuket caught on Bangkok-bound bus
Two Myanmar men in coma after stabbing at migrant workers’ camp
Electricity outages to hit Chalong, Srisoonthorn
Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip
Police look to Trang in hunt for Phuket murder suspect
Phang Nga OrBorTor President flees, wanted for molesting 14-year-old girl
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nai Harn’s ’dark water’! Tracking slow loris tout? Cop killers arrested! || July 2
No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor
Power outage to hit Cherng Talay
Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’
Major water outage throughout Thalang, Koh Kaew, Rassada
Nai Harn Lake ‘dark water’ to be flushed into sea
Wildlife officers start tracking slow loris tout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Compulsory insurance? New road being built! Body found on trash pile! || July 1

 

Phuket community
No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

All those who are concerned that there is no official memorial service could meet at some pier and l...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Thai culture only cares about life, not death. Rather like my ponies. Maybe it's not a bad way ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Lifeguards offer an illusion of safety when swimmers are unaware the authority to prevent them from ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Am reminded of a few years back when a foreign hotelier decided to advertise Summer Season to fill h...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Closed Beach (redflagged) dont need lifeguards!! It needs people with brain who stay out from the wa...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

A enormous task for Officials, just make safe and everything perfect what on Phuket normally is not ...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

"There will be no official memorial service this Friday for the 47 Chinese tourists killed in t...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

No one?? Governor means: We Officials don't want to be reminded that we did allow a not or fake ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

"Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has ordered officials to ramp up their efforts to ensure...(Read More)

Nai Harn Lake ‘dark water’ to be flushed into sea

After this 'natural' black water gets released from that lake into Naiharn Sea Bay we will g...(Read More)

 

