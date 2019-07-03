Kata Rocks
Two Myanmar men in coma after stabbing at migrant workers’ camp

PHUKET: Two Myanmar men are in a coma after being stabbed by their fellow countryman at a workers’ camp in Thalang last night (July 2).

violenceMyanmarcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 3 July 2019, 12:24PM

Thalang police officers visit the stab victims in hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang police officers visit the stab victims in hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police visit the migrant workers’ camp in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police visit the migrant workers’ camp in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police visit the migrant workers’ camp in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police visit the migrant workers’ camp in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police visit the migrant workers’ camp in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police visit the migrant workers’ camp in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police visit the migrant workers’ camp in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police visit the migrant workers’ camp in Thalang. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Staff at Thalang Hospital contacted Thalang police at about 10pm last night informing them that they were treating a man who had been stabbed and was in a coma.

Shortly afterwards, Thalang police were notified of a second stabbing at a workers’ camp in Moo 4 Thepkrasattri, Thalang.

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the camp and took the victim to Thalang Hospital. The men were later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital as vital organs had been pierced leaving them in critical condition.

Lt Sopanat Nayao of Thalang Police Station led officers to the hospital to investigate while Sub Lt Sin Saichit went with officers to the camp.

Early investigations revealed that four Myanmar men were drinking together at the camp when a fight broke out and one of them stabbed two of the other men.

By the time police had reached the camp, the other two men involved had already fled, according to witnesses.

Lt Sopanat said that police were unable to properly question witnesses due to the language barrier and no interpreter available.

This morning, officers continued their investigations gathering evidence to determine exactly what had happened and who was responsible.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

