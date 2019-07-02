Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Police look to Trang in hunt for Phuket murder suspect

PHUKET: Phuket City Police are coordinating with their counterparts in Trang province in the hope of arresting a man suspected of strangling his estranged partner in a rented-room apartment block on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada.

murderdeathhomicidepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 July 2019, 07:55PM

Police are working with Trang Police in the hope of catching the killer. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Police are working with Trang Police in the hope of catching the killer. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the Muang Mai Mansion, at 9:30am today (July 2), where in a room on the fourth floor they found the body of 39-year-old Fonthip Chaikul, originally from Huai Yot in Trang, on the floor with a white nylon rope still tied around her neck.

The room was in a state of disarray as if there had been a fight, police noted at the scene.

Police were told that Ms Fonthip lived alone in the room and worked as a maid for the owner of the mansion.

She had recently separated from her long-term partner, and the couple had been arguing, with her partner wanting to take the couple’s two children back to Trang, a friend of Ms Fonthip told officers.

The arguments were heated, the friend said.

QSI International School Phuket

Ms Fonthip’s ex-partner had threatened to kill Ms Fonthip two times before, the friend added.

The ex-partner, who police have not yet released the name of, returned to the room last night, and the couple had argued again, the friend said.

Ms Fonthip remained steadfast in her decision for the children not to be taken back to Trang, which might have prompted the her ex-partner to carry out his threats, police were told.

Police believe that the man has fled to Trang, and are working police there, officers explained.

After police examined Ms Fonthip’s body, questioned witnesses, collected fingerprints as evidence and checked CCTV footage from the area, Kusoldham rescue workers transported her body to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman’s body found dumped on trash pile
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook
Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail
Police apologise for Frenchman’s murder
Phuket Opinion: Where boys in brown shine
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
Phuket nightclub guard arrested for previous murder
Police hunt attackers after Phuket school staffer, 60, found beaten to death
Police arrest suspect in shooting murder of 17-year-old Phuket girl
Two arrested for murder of Myanmar woman in Phuket, one suspect confesses
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Witch doctor shooting, Facebook deaths aftermath, police prostitution || April 26
Gunman on run after killing three at Strasbourg Christmas market
Body of slain Thai student returns home from Seattle
Body found at Ao Yon believed to be missing spirit medium

 

Phuket community
Nai Harn Lake ‘dark water’ to be flushed into sea

liar .. water in the past has never been this color...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Oh brother...“The case is now in the hands of the Royal Thai Police...". Don't we all fee...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

Phuket Highway Police? Is that the organisation with Highway patrol cars you only see when VIP's...(Read More)

Patong Mayor steps aside in illegal hotel crackdown

Mutiny of a Mayor! Wow! As all Acts do, also this 'Order' is like a fishing net with big hol...(Read More)

Wildlife officers start tracking slow loris tout

Oh boy...I'm sure PingPong is terrified at the prospects of being arrested. Nothing going on her...(Read More)

Illegal hotels already under amnesty, get new amnesty

Total fiasco again...showing that government regulation has about as much meaning as a schoolyard pi...(Read More)

Wildlife officers start tracking slow loris tout

Wow these wildlife officials are getting serious now! "If we catch you a third time, you'll...(Read More)

Nai Harn Lake ‘dark water’ to be flushed into sea

Okay, so the water was not black before the "wastewater treatment plant" was built, that j...(Read More)

Three Myanmar men seriously injured after collision with expat in Chalong

3 on a motor bile with no helmets, 2 laws broken already...(Read More)

Three Myanmar men seriously injured after collision with expat in Chalong

no lights, illegal, no helmets, illegal, three people on a motorbike, illegal, Lock them up...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS

 