PHUKET: Phuket City Police are coordinating with their counterparts in Trang province in the hope of arresting a man suspected of strangling his estranged partner in a rented-room apartment block on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada.

murderdeathhomicidepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 July 2019, 07:55PM

Police are working with Trang Police in the hope of catching the killer. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the Muang Mai Mansion, at 9:30am today (July 2), where in a room on the fourth floor they found the body of 39-year-old Fonthip Chaikul, originally from Huai Yot in Trang, on the floor with a white nylon rope still tied around her neck.

The room was in a state of disarray as if there had been a fight, police noted at the scene.

Police were told that Ms Fonthip lived alone in the room and worked as a maid for the owner of the mansion.

She had recently separated from her long-term partner, and the couple had been arguing, with her partner wanting to take the couple’s two children back to Trang, a friend of Ms Fonthip told officers.

The arguments were heated, the friend said.

Ms Fonthip’s ex-partner had threatened to kill Ms Fonthip two times before, the friend added.

The ex-partner, who police have not yet released the name of, returned to the room last night, and the couple had argued again, the friend said.

Ms Fonthip remained steadfast in her decision for the children not to be taken back to Trang, which might have prompted the her ex-partner to carry out his threats, police were told.

Police believe that the man has fled to Trang, and are working police there, officers explained.

After police examined Ms Fonthip’s body, questioned witnesses, collected fingerprints as evidence and checked CCTV footage from the area, Kusoldham rescue workers transported her body to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.