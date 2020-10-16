PHUKET XTRA - October 16 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Confrontation between police and protesters |:| First international tourist arrivals due next week |:| Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins |:| 4 new Covid-19 cases in Thailand today Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 16 October 2020, 08:41PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
"Both groups will stay in Thailand for 30 days " And will have to do 2 weeks quarantine...(Read More)
I don't even ask why they keep lying anymore, its obvious why. The real question is why the medi...(Read More)
strange though that this particular section had been coned of the week prior as work was being done ...(Read More)
wait , didn't you just report 2 days ago that these tourist were fictitious & nobody had app...(Read More)
Come on stop it! Dont make sense to risk the life of milliona for 120 people!!! Even 120.000 will no...(Read More)
if only the thais in power could really see the people, do the right thing, the conditions people li...(Read More)
highly unlikely numbers, domestic tourists stay at basic hotels, while most stay with family/friends...(Read More)
unbelievable, has someone checked with the Chinese govt? they are not allowing their citizens to lea...(Read More)
Well said Kurt, he's on their payroll....(Read More)
Here we go again, OMG....(Read More)
Be the first to comment.