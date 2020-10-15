Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Vegetarian Festival hoped to generate more than B350mn

Phuket Vegetarian Festival hoped to generate more than B350mn

PHUKET: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival is expected to attract some 60,000 people to take part in the festivities, altogether generating a projected more than B350 million in revenues for local businesses, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has announced.

culturetourismeconomicsCOVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 October 2020, 03:42PM

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn. Photo: TAT / file

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn. Photo: TAT / file

“According to reports from 54 of 200 hotels open in Phuket, about 20% of rooms have been booked for weekdays, and more bookings were made for the weekend during the nine days of the festival, from Oct 17-25.” Mr Yuthasak said, reported state news broadcaster MCOT.

“We expect 60,000 tourists and local people to join the festival. Most of the tourists will come from nearby provinces, up to about 300 kilometres from Phuket,” he said.

However, Mr yuthasak admitted, “The number of tourists from other regions may not be high.”

“We expect the festival to generate more than B350mn [in revenues]. Even though the number cannot be as high as past years, in a situation like this, it will help to stimulate tourism and the economy well,” Mr Yuthasak said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Occupy Bangkok begins? Phuket hostage drama! || October 15
New Normal the rule for Phuket Veg Fest
Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains
Six jailed over Lunlabelle death
COVID-19 batters Phuket tax revenues
Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell
Hostage drama over Phuket drugs arrest ends peacefully
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protesters march in Bangkok! Electrical fire on Bangla? || October 14
Overnight water supply outages to affect parts of Thalang, Chalong
Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire
Heavy rains cause neighbourhood landslide
Thailand to make and supply AstraZeneca COVID jab
Large crowds flock to pay respects to King Rama IX
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains boost Phuket reservoirs! Soi Dog founder recognised! || October 13
COVID-19 vaccine trial paused as participant becomes ill

 

Phuket community
Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

and they want to go to space......(Read More)

Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

Pity that peaceful demonstrations for a Thai Democracy are now blocked. Seems the rulers don't ...(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

Dek doesn't want to understand that there are no rental contracts with a clause regarding the pr...(Read More)

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

And the rain continues to wash away the earth supporting the left over of the road. 1 More week, and...(Read More)

Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

Oh, and (keeping this vague) there have already for a long time been plenty of 'encounters' ...(Read More)

Road over Kata Hill dangerously damaged by heavy rains

Another piece of Thai ,engineering,...LOL...normally you use press piles here to support the road at...(Read More)

Claiming COVID-19 ‘immunity,’ Trump ready for election fight

Geez another pointless Tump article. There are more articles about Trump than Thailand. Is this an A...(Read More)

Government declares emergency, bans rallies as protests swell

Yup. Citizens peacefully exercising their inalienable right to free speech constitutes an emergency....(Read More)

Electrical fault sparks Bangla shop arcade fire

k...you have to consult each individual rental agreement, so your query is irrelevant and adds nothi...(Read More)

COVID-19 batters Phuket tax revenues

Here again we see the governments amazingly generous (not) COVID concessions in action. Deferred pay...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Phuket Property
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
K9 Point
UWC Thailand
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/

 