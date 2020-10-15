Phuket Vegetarian Festival hoped to generate more than B350mn

PHUKET: The Phuket Vegetarian Festival is expected to attract some 60,000 people to take part in the festivities, altogether generating a projected more than B350 million in revenues for local businesses, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has announced.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 October 2020, 03:42PM

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn. Photo: TAT / file

“According to reports from 54 of 200 hotels open in Phuket, about 20% of rooms have been booked for weekdays, and more bookings were made for the weekend during the nine days of the festival, from Oct 17-25.” Mr Yuthasak said, reported state news broadcaster MCOT.

“We expect 60,000 tourists and local people to join the festival. Most of the tourists will come from nearby provinces, up to about 300 kilometres from Phuket,” he said.

However, Mr yuthasak admitted, “The number of tourists from other regions may not be high.”

“We expect the festival to generate more than B350mn [in revenues]. Even though the number cannot be as high as past years, in a situation like this, it will help to stimulate tourism and the economy well,” Mr Yuthasak said.