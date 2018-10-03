|
PHUKET XTRA - October 3 Tour firms riled up over Maya Bay |:| Chinese arrivals down by 50% |:| Election 2019 |:| New Phuket police commander |:| South Korea makes it easy for Thais to leave Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 3 October 2018, 05:29PM
Chinese diplomats are angry and feel bad coz of the lies and false safety guarantees of Phuket Offic...(Read More)
Marvellous news, traffic is actually moving again at the moment without all the buses charging aroun...(Read More)
Dek, "The Thai government reported 4,812[1] confirmed deaths, 8,457[1] injuries, and 4,499[1] m...(Read More)
Dek, I'm have no idea where you went to school, but comprehension isn't your strongest point...(Read More)
"Thailand didn't learn from their own tsunami disaster that killed 10s of thousands"In...(Read More)
"For Phuket there is a rain warning till THURSDAY...." The PEA announces works are carrie...(Read More)
Welcome to phuket, I hope you enjoy life here and can work to support everyone on the island, locals...(Read More)
Great news. Maybe the boats will think twice before dropping their anchors on the coral, and letting...(Read More)
For Phuket there is a rain weather warning till Thursday. Wonder or the guys of PEA today really ar...(Read More)
Why are these reports always so vague? He just fainted and fell off the boat? It's just asking ...(Read More)
