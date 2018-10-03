THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
New Provincial Police commander arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: The new Phuket Provincial Police commander arrived in Phuket yesterday officially starting his duties at the Phuket Provincial Police Station in the afternoon.

police
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 3 October 2018, 12:29PM

The new provincial police commander, Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee (left), is welcomed at the Phuket Provincial Police Station. Photo:

The new commander, Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee was previously the commander of the Phetchaburi Provincial Police and replaces previous commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen.

Maj Gen Teeraphol confirmed to The Phuket News today (Sept 3), “I have talked to Maj Gen Wisan about all Phuket’s issues and passed over all my outstanding case files to him yesterday(Oct 2).

Maj Gen Teeraphol declined to reveal any specific issue that he advised Maj Gen Wisan to focus on, but he did say, “It is the same as anywhere, it is the police’s duty to work for the people. Special issues depended on the subject and situation. But I repeated to him to put his heart into tourism safety.

“Now I have started my new position as Deputy Commander of Region 8 Police. I don’t have any specific issue to focus on right now. All work will came from my commander,” Maj Gen Teeraphol.

 

 

Discover Thainess | 03 October 2018 - 13:52:05 

Welcome to phuket, I hope you enjoy life here and can work to support everyone on the island, locals and foreigners alike. I hope you brought a nice big teapot with you as well.

