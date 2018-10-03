THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Tour firms up in arms over Maya Bay closure

PHUKET: The indefinite closure of Maya Bay, which was confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday (Oct 2), has drawn immediate protests from tour operators according to the Bangkok Post.

environmentpollutionmarine
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 October 2018, 09:11AM

Maya Bay will be closed indefinitely according to the DNP. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

Maya Bay will be closed indefinitely according to the DNP. Photo: Bangkok Post / File

The world-renowned tourist attraction, set within the Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park, has been closed to visitors since June 1 and was initially set to reopen on Oct1, a date that was then extended to Nov 1. (See story here.)

As reported by The Phuket News yesterday, officials from the Department of National Parks (DNP) in Bangkok have declared Maya Bay, including Loh Samah Bay, a tourist no-go zone until the marine environment improves to their satisfaction.

The announcement came in a letter from the DNP dated Sept 28 and posted on the Facebook page of Director General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Thaya Netithammakun on Monday (Oct 1).

Speaking to The Phuket News yesterday (Oct 2), Chief of the Hat Nopparat-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park Worapoj Lomlim confirmed, “The closure of Loh Samah and Maya bays was reconsidered again on Sept 25. Many officials including experts from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and others including in particular marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat were involved in this meeting. The decision they reached was set out in an official letter dated Sept 28.”

He repeated, “Tourist will not be allowed at Maya Bay and Loh Samah Bay.” (See story here.)

The announcement brought howls of protest from tour firms and related businesses in Krabi reports the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

Wattrapol Chanthararo, chairman of the Koh Phi Phi Tourism Business Club, said the closure of Maya Bay would certainly affect tourism on the island as a whole. Authorities did not seek the views of any local residents before making the decision.

Tourists who already booked tour packages to visit the bay during dates after the closure would not be able to enter the area. This would affect tourism not just on Koh Phi Phi, but also in Krabi province in general, he said.

Mr Wattrapol also said he will call a meeting of club members on Oct 8 or 9 to discuss ways around the problems caused by the closure.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 03 October 2018 - 11:18:13 

Interesting to watch who are at the end the boss/ruling Thailand, the government or the short vision tour firms + related businesses ( money-money) in this matter.

Werni | 03 October 2018 - 09:30:44 

Finally somebody in Thailand with a long-term view. The bay has been destroyed by tourism within the past years and needs to recover. There is no requirement to seek the views of any local business owners, greedy for money only.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Norwegian marine research ship arrives in Phuket
Phuket Opinion: A New Hope
Campaign launched after dozens of dead, injured turtles wash ashore Phuket beaches
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
One dead, two injured sea turtles found washed up on Phuket beach
Go Eco Phuket call for volunteers for underwater clean up
Maya Bay coming back to life, says marine expert
300 endangered turtles found dead off Mexico beach
Tri Trang Beach corals survive Patong Bay wastewater onslaught
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Rainbow Warrior arrives in Phuket with a clear message
Dutch Ambassador raises Phuket road safety concerns
All Clear: Maya Bay ‘zero tolerance’ protection kicks into force with immediate effects
Plastic not fantastic: ‘End the reliance’
Dead whale sparks marine fears

 

Phuket community
New Provincial Police commander arrives in Phuket

Welcome to phuket, I hope you enjoy life here and can work to support everyone on the island, locals...(Read More)

Bangkok officials declare Maya Bay a tourist no-go zone

Great news. Maybe the boats will think twice before dropping their anchors on the coral, and letting...(Read More)

Thalang PEA announces electricity shut-off for Thepkrasattri Rd

For Phuket there is a rain weather warning till Thursday. Wonder or the guys of PEA today really ar...(Read More)

One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation

Why are these reports always so vague? He just fainted and fell off the boat? It's just asking ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor visits flood damaged Kamala

OMG,the new Governor just arrived and already someone starts to complain and telling him how to do h...(Read More)

Bangkok officials declare Maya Bay a tourist no-go zone

Actually closures like this have been common-place in parks like Similans where the first 3 islands ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A New Hope

Strange how commentators - as does this opinion piece - just focus and whinge on what has been the s...(Read More)

Landslide, flooding block Patong – Kamala road

Also huge damage to the homes and businesses in the area as surface run-off destroys their propertie...(Read More)

Tour firms up in arms over Maya Bay closure

Interesting to watch who are at the end the boss/ruling Thailand, the government or the short vision...(Read More)

One dead in ‘Phoenix’ salvage operation

They should ask Kurt how to do because he knows everything ;-)...(Read More)

 

Service Links Canada
Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Tile-it
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket

 