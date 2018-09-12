THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Maya Bay to re-open to tourists, but closed to boats

PHUKET: Maya Bay will re-open tourists on Nov 1, but only to tourists arriving from Loh Samah Bay on the far side of the island. Maya Bay will remain closed to boats, Worapoj Lomlim, Chief of the Hat Nopparat- Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, confirmed to The Phuket News this morning (Sept 12).

environmenttourismmarinenatural-resources
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 12 September 2018, 12:55PM

Maya Bay will remain closed to boats after Nov 1. Photo: DNP

Maya Bay will remain closed to boats after Nov 1. Photo: DNP

The news comes as marine experts confirm that corals transplanted into the bay are showing positive signs of growth, with high hopes of a full recovery of the reefs in the bay which have suffered heavy damage from years of ‘overtourism’ and tourists trampling on the corals. (See story here.)

The world-famous bay was closed to all visitors from June 1 to allow coral reefs and the local marine ecoystem to recover, and on May 11 this year it was announced that boats taking tourists to visit Phi Phi Island’s renowned Maya Bay would no longer to be able to land or drop anchor at Loh Samah Bay, on the far side of the island.

Instead, a floating pier would be installed so that tourists can disembark tour boats and arrive on the island without causing further harm to the popular island, announced Thanya Nethithammakul, chief of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).

At the time a re-opening date of Oct 1 had been set, but last week Chief Worapoj confirmed to The Phuket News that even that was under review.

“We are considering asking to defer the re-opening of Maya Bay to visitors for another month,” Chief Worapoj said.

Today, he confirmed that Nov 1 had been set as the date for re-opening the bay to tourists.

Chief Worapoj made it clear to The Phuket News today, “The bay itself will remain closed to boats, but tourists will be allowed to visit the bay from Loh Samah Bay.”

However, Chief Worapoj did not elaborate on how tour boats will be allowed to bring tourists to shore, as currently they are not allowed to drop anchor or make landfall at Loh Samah Bay.

Also not mentioned was any restriction on the number of tourists that will be allowed to visit Loh Samah Bay or Maya Bay, though at last report the number was expected to be 2,000 visitors per day. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

CaptainJack69 | 14 September 2018 - 12:33:04 

Well, that could actually work. Since most Chinese people can't swim, if they're not given life jackets they wont go in the water and the coral might get some relief.  I know, what are the chances of that? 'Here's a cheap life jacket and snorkel, go trample on the reef while I have a snooze'.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Maya Bay reopening muddled in clarity, as corals show signs of life
Tri Trang Beach corals survive Patong Bay wastewater onslaught
All Clear: Maya Bay ‘zero tolerance’ protection kicks into force with immediate effects
Confusion reigns ahead of Maya Bay closure, June 1
Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic
Phuket Governor orders public vote on marina project amid concerns over coral damage
Thai marine parks to limit visitors nationwide
Phuket Opinion: Protecting the prize jewels
Tourist islands unite to save environment
Russian women yet to face Phuket coral charges in court
Maya Bay will close to all boats during restoration period, Phi Phi National Park chief confirms
Phuket hunt for coral-touching divers reveals speedboat danger ‘safety stop’
‘We warned them’: Phuket dive company slams coral-damaging tourists
Phuket dive tour boat banned from Phi Phi for coral damage
‘Upcycling the Oceans’ Phuket mass cleanup nets 800kg in beach, coastal waste

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket

 