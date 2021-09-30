|
PHUKET XTRA - September 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Restaurant booze ban lifted, schools to open, checkpoint opens to 24 hours |:| Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown lifted |:| Phuket Covid Update |:| Governor requests vaccine for kids under 12 |:| Esports officially a pro sport in Thailand |:| Thai court allows dual pricing at nationwide hospitals Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 30 September 2021, 06:22PM
