PHUKET XTRA - September 30 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Restaurant booze ban lifted, schools to open, checkpoint opens to 24 hours |:| Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown lifted |:| Phuket Covid Update |:| Governor requests vaccine for kids under 12 |:| Esports officially a pro sport in Thailand |:| Thai court allows dual pricing at nationwide hospitals Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 30 September 2021, 06:22PM

Nigerian man, Thai woman arrested in Phuket for B11mn romance scams
DSI steps in over Phuket protected forest land spat
Ban on migrant workers leaving island lifted
No overseas fans allowed at 2022 Beijing Olympics
Phuket checkpoint to reopen 24 hours
Vaccine developers look to FDA for help
Phuket marks 195 new COVID caess, one new death
Rawai sea gypsy village lockdown lifted
Boy’s death leads to ‘phone fraud’ arrest
China clamps down on pop culture in bid to ‘control’ youth
Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17
Same-sex marriage ruling stalls
Phuket marks 187 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuket demands reform of COE
Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

I might agree the m-RNA vaccine has not been thoroughly studied but the Sinovac, AZ and Novovax are ...(Read More)

DSI steps in over Phuket protected forest land spat

DSI's involvement means give my share and do whatever you want! Take Bangwad dam as an exampl...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

None of us know the answers even science is grappling with this dilemma , I am grateful I do not hav...(Read More)

Phuket checkpoint to reopen 24 hours

Meantime, in developed countries, life is back to normal, people travel freely, don't wear masks...(Read More)

Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

Agree, Kra Canal=gigantic pig trough. I fear Thailand will never overcome systemic corruption- unles...(Read More)

Phuket checkpoint to reopen 24 hours

Wow that will bring more domestic tourists!...(Read More)

Transport Ministry to launch national shipping line

A Kra canal will only service the local shipping. No viability. Singapore with her excellent and tru...(Read More)

Vaccine developers look to FDA for help

While 'the whole world' steams ahead with vaccination developments, and approved by man FDA&...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

Shame in truth? Never. Kids do not suffer the symptoms as much as adults, especially older adults bu...(Read More)

Phuket Governor asks for Pfizer, Sinopharm for children aged 3-17

@Kurt Your logic is flawed. You can not draw comparisons with Polio and Small pox vaccines as those ...(Read More)

 

