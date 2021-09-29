Booze ban to be lifted in Phuket, but ‘entertainment places’ to remain closed

PHUKET: From this Friday (Oct 1), all “food and beverage outlets” in Phuket are allowed to sell alcohol until 10pm. Alcohol may also be consumed on the premises, including at restaurants.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 September 2021, 08:30AM

The new order comes into effect this Friday (Oct 1). Image: PR Phuket

However, all businesses operating as “entertainment places” are to remain closed, under an order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday, posted publicly online late last night (Sept 28).

The order, Phuket Provincial Order No. 5896/2564, is marked to come into effect on Friday (Oct 1) and is to remain in effect until further notice.

The order revises the previous order regarding measures to close the place or prohibit activities that are at risk of spreading disease (Phuket Provincial Order No. 5409/2564), which will remain in effect until midnight Thursday night.

Under the new order, “Food or beverage outlets to be consumed in the shop as usual with the sale and drinking of alcohol or alcoholic beverages in the shop no later than 10pm and can play music with a limit of no more than 5 musicians. The musicians must wear masks at all times. Singers can only take off their masks while singing or performing. No contact between singers, musicians and customers is prohibited. and follow the Covid Free Setting guidelines and guidelines as attached to this order.”

The guidelines comprise two pages of restrictions and control measures that venue operators must comply with.

The following places of business as follows may reopen as long as they comply with “Integrated Control Measures” that were attached with the order:

- Department stores, shopping centres, community malls or other similar establishments are allowed to operate normally.

- Fresh markets, flea markets, walking streets shall proceed according to preventive and disease control measures as prescribed by the government, and limit the number of people using the service according to the size of the area, namely 1 person per 4 square meters

- Convenience stores may operate normally

- Sports venues or sporting events or a place to exercise may open for service and organise all types of competitions

- Educational institutions at all levels including tutoring institutions may use the [school’s] buildings for teaching and learning or activities with large gatherings of people according to the measures set by the government. Educational institutions open under the pilot project ‘Phuket Safety Schools Sandbox’ may manage its classes in accordance with the resolution of the meeting of the Phuket Provincial Education Board and must follow the measures prescribed guidelines

The order also increased the number of people allowed to join events to 200 as long as the event and the attendees followed the COVID prevention measures prescribed by the government.

Of note, the previous ban on people gathering at homes is not listed in the new order.

However, the order specifically noted that “service places, entertainment places and other similar service places” are to remain closed.

Also to remain closed are cockfighting venues, fish fighting arenas, boxing stadiums and gambling venues. Of note boxing stadiums are to remain closed, but training centres may open as sports facilities as listed above.

Cockfighting venues may operate “practice” sessions without spectators and must refrain from organising gambling. By observing the manual and the rules of conduct of the place and activities.

Boxing matches in a temporary boxing stadium in order to produce live broadcasts on television are allowed but without spectators, and must refrain from organising gambling and comply with COVID management rules for operating already published.

Similarly, snooker, billiard and pool table venues as well as computer game and online game shops, may reopen as long as they comply with COVID prevention protocols.

Officials are to strictly inspect places and activities that are at risk of spreading disease, such as factories, migrant workers’ accommodations. or other places. Officers are to ensure that place or activities complies with the conditions, time conditions, system arrangements and regulations including preventive measures prescribed by the government

The new order carried the standard penalties for those caught violating the order, namely prosecution for breach of Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2558, punishable by a fine of up B20,000, or for breach of Section 52 of the act, which may incur a penalty of imprisonment not exceeding one year or a fine not exceeding B100,000, or both.

Violators of the order may also be punished under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2005, which can incur a penalty of up to two years in jail or a fine of up to B40,000, or both, the order added.