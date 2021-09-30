BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket marks 195 new COVID caess, one new death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 195 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 29) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 10,928.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthdeathtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 September 2021, 09:00AM

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, but posted online past 10:30pm, reported one new infection among Sandbox tourist arrivals and one new infection among non-Sandbox arrivals from abroad.

The report also marked one new death attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 75. Of those, 55 deaths have occurred this month alone.

The PPHO this morning (Sept 30) posted details of the death reported for Sept 29, as follows:

1) Case 9101, male, 78 years old (Group 608*), suffered from hypertension, heart disease, was a high risk contact, vaccinated with two doses of AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile, the 195 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 1,431, as follows:

  • Sept 23 - 228 new cases
  • Sept 24 - 225 new cases
  • Sept 25 - 219 new cases
  • Sept 26 - 193 new cases
  • Sept 27 - 184 new cases
  • Sept 28 - 187 new cases
  • Sept 29 - 195 new cases

The current total of 10,928 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 26 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 116 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report for yesterday, 4,550 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 102 from the  4,448 reported the day before.

The report also marked 6,529 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 94 more than the 6,435 reported yesterday.

Phuket Property

The report recorded 52 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATK), but the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by 21, from 1,950 to 1,971.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 6,490 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds actually occupied by COVID patients in Phuket increased by 19, from 4,020 to 4,039 ‒ with the 4,039 beds occupied representing 62.23% of the total number of hospital beds designated for COVID patients.

Consequently, the number of hospital beds reported as remaining available decreased by 19, from 2,470 to 2,451 ‒ with the 2,451 beds available representing 37.77% of the total number of beds designated for COVID patients.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care only 35 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change since Sept 15 report), 376 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change from yesterday), and 260 were designated as ‘Green’ patients (+3 from yesterday).

The PPHO no longer issues an updated map showing the locations of COVID infections across the island. The most recent map was posted publicly on Sept 16. It was dated Sept 15 but marked as accurate as of 6pm on Sept 14, and was the first daily report to mark five COVID deaths on the one day.

* ‘Group 608’ has become Phuket officials’ preferred term for higher at risk patients, comprising people over 60 years old along with those suffering from any of the seven recognised medical conditions that place patients at higher risk of developing serious signs of infection, plus women more than 12 weeks pregnant.

