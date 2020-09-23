PHUKET XTRA - September 23 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Three new Covid-19 cases in Thailand |:| Sex workers calls for decriminalising prostitution |:| Big Joke set to file case against Premier |:| Newborn baby found abandoned in Patong |:| Online vendors must show prices |:| Search continues for crocodile |:| Cop’s son busted Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 23 September 2020, 07:01PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
What a lot of nonsense about 'learning'. Phuket a island runned by 'cartels'. Chiang...(Read More)
@Svoquette You are not paying the B1900 for 14 days. It's for the whole summer plus 2 more we...(Read More)
Um... what? Does anyone understand this? What does it mean and what is the logic? Are people expecte...(Read More)
Actually, why would someone wait until the last few days? They know it's going to be very busy....(Read More)
@Svoquette and Kurt. My 1 year extension was due to expire in May, 2020. So, I took advantage of t...(Read More)
Svcoquette...1.you not need a registered address when using an agent...and 2. 90days report start fr...(Read More)
@Svcoquette, I guess when you arrived in Phuket as your first port of call Thailand, you got Customs...(Read More)
You have to give it to them they do come up with unique and imbecile ways to screw you for money. If...(Read More)
Hahaha, Thai glory at fullest. 90 'Transfers', 80 back to original posts, 'left over ret...(Read More)
@Nasa 12, You are right. Thai Government is even more slow working, but who cares after already 6 y...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.