Drug busts land weapons haul, draft dodger

Drug busts land weapons haul, draft dodger

PHUKET: A series of raids by the Thalang Police have netted three suspects on drugs charges, with two of the men also facing firearms charges. One of the two men is the son of an officer on active duty at Thalang Police Station.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 22 September 2020, 05:32PM

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

A fourth man was arrested for avoiding military conscription.

According to a report by the Thalang Police, the raids, led by Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Seksan Khomsakhon, were conducted yesterday (Sept 21).

The raids resulted in the seizure of 531 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah), 82 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice), some marijuana, a handgun and ammunition, Lt Col Seksan explained.

The first two arrests were those of Chanathip ‘Fip’ Dada, 23, and Phummikorn ‘James’ Narongrit, 26, he said.

The two were found with 529 ya bah pills and 81.93g of ya ice, 3.72g of dried marijuana and four sets of drug-taking equipment at a house in Tambon Thepkrasattri.

In conducting the raid, police also seized a .45-calibre handgun, 26 .45-calibre bullets, 62 9mm bullets, and six 12-gauge shotgun cartridges, as well as a mobile phone and a digital scale, he added.

Chanathip and Phummikorn were both charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and both were charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, while Chanathip was also charged with possession of a Category 5 drug, Lt Col Seksan confirmed.

Lt Col Seksan also confirmed that Chanathip is a son of Thalang Police officer Snr Sgt Maj Wichit Dada.

In another raid, officers arrested Songphon ‘Tern’ Phumphichit, 36, after he was found with two pills of ya bah at a house in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, Lt Col Seksan said

Songphon was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, he added.

Songphon was also wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Nov 26, 2018, for the same charge, Lt Col Seksan explained.

The fourth arrest noted in the report was that of Woraphong Songlert, 22, who was arrested at a house in Phuket Town.

Woraphong was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Phuket Municipal Court (“Khwaeng Court”) on Feb 6, 2020, for not reporting himself for military conscription, Lt Col Seksan said.

All the suspects were taken to Thalang police station and charged accordingly, he noted.

