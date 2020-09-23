Kata Rocks
Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong

Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong

PHUKET: Police are trying to track down the mother of a newborn boy left abandoned behind a bank in Patong early this morning (Sept 23).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 23 September 2020, 12:40PM

Police are now trying to find the newborn boy’s mother. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat told The Phuket News that police received a call at 6:15am reporting that a baby had been left on a wooden bench seat in the Aroonsom Square plaza, near the junction of Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd and Haad Patong Rd (see map below).

"Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers together rushed to the scene and called Patong Hospital to have a medical team meet us there,” Col Aganit said.

The baby was found on a wooden bench in the plaza open area. The baby was swaddled in cloth and left with a bottle of milk inside black fabric bag marked “I’m Reusable” as part of an Earth Day activity.

“The bag also contained diapers and items of clothing for the baby,” Col Aganit said.

The baby boy, estimated to be no more than seven days old, was taken to Patong Hospital. At last report, the baby was in good health.

The baby was found by a woman walking through the square to work at about 6am. The woman told police that she heard a baby’s cries and looked to find where the sound was coming from, and found the baby in the bag on the seat. She then called the police.

While waiting for the police to arrive, she coddled the baby and fed him some of the milk she said.

“This baby is healthy and does not appear to have suffered any injuries. He is now safe and being cared for at Patong Hospital,” Col Aganit confirmed.

"Police are checking CCTV to try to find who left the baby there, and hopefully track down his mother,” he said.

