PHUKET XTRA - October 18 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: Chris Howson || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 18 October 2022, 06:53PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
History is full of cultures that suffered badly from climate change- what if it doesn't stop rai...(Read More)
What's that? Rainwater runoff from the streets flows into the bay as a matter of natural course...(Read More)
Can't predict tomorrow's weather? Maybe not in the Newsmax bubble of BS, but 24 hour foreca...(Read More)
@ Kurt I am willing to bet that the number of tourists will come back to pre Covid times in the ne...(Read More)
@Kurt And if you search the internet well,you will find out that parts of Singapore, Kuala Lumpur ...(Read More)
@harald, everyone of us who see/experience the functioning of police, Immigration, public transport ...(Read More)
Which future @christysweet? The ice age predicted in 1974? Or the one that computer modelling (GIGO)...(Read More)
... , coz one ask ending cemented corruption. Slowly but sure Phuket embedded corruption coming yea...(Read More)
Expensive Phuket better lower its prices. It is seen the time we live in overpriced. And start with ...(Read More)
International are air fares sky rocketing due to high fuel prices, longer flying routes to avoid war...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.