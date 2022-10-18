British International School, Phuket
Mai Khao hosts fundraising bike race for local schools

CYCLING: Authorities in Mai Khao have announced a fund-raising bicycle ride will be held on Sunday (Oct 23) to raise money to help purchase essential supplies for five local schools.

Cycling
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 October 2022, 02:34PM

“Phuket Rally Bike Mai Khao No. 1” is an initiative founded by the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) in collaboration with private sector company AKKA Group.

The 40km race will apply international road racing rules and predominantly take place on smooth road surfaces, with the designated starting point at Mai Khao beach. Participants will follow a route that takes them back to the starting point on three occasions with the final occasion classified as the finish line.

The route has yet to be publicly revealed although it has been confirmed that participants are to be given a map which will allow them to navigate the course. The map will be compact and easy to read while cycling and will therefore not hinder performance, organisers explained.

Additionally, it was revealed that a series of fun themed games will also be introduced along the route as part of the race. The exact nature of the games will be revealed on the day and they are designed to enhance the participant’s overall enjoyment, organisers said.

The race is open to everyone with students from various schools in the Mai Khao area also expected to participate in the competition.

The event was announced at a press conference last Saturday (Oct 15) overseen by Narong Singkhala, head of the Mai Khao OrBorTor, who was joined by Akkarachai Srichannon, chairman of AKKA Group.

Mr Narong explained that the majority of the funds raised from the bike race will go towards purchasing much needed supplies for local schools, including sports equipment. The five schools to receive assistance include Hongyok Bamrung School, Ban Mai Khao School, Ban Tha Chatchai School, Ban Khoen School and Ban Mak Prok School, he said.

A portion of the funds would go towards purchasing respiratory equipment and medical oxygen supplies which would be held at the Mai Khao OrBorTor offices and made available to local residents if and when required.

Finally, the event will help provide a much needed boost to the local economy and continue the ongoing promotion of Mai Khao, and Phuket on a broader scale, as an attractive venue for sports related activties, said Mr Narong.

Registration can be done at Pikgo Cafe in Saphan Hin or Coriacea Boutique Resort at Mai Khao Beach. For more information call 063-360-1881.

