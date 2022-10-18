British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

PHUKET: The volume of rainfall has seen the water rise to dangerously high levels at Phuket’s three main reservoirs, Phuket Irrigation Office Chief Thammanoon Bamrungpetch said yesterday (Oct 17).

weatherSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 October 2022, 10:53AM

Bang Wad reservoir is hitting its peak capacity. Photo: PR Phuket

Bang Wad reservoir is hitting its peak capacity. Photo: PR Phuket

Bang Wad reservoir is hitting its peak capacity. Photo: PR Phuket

Bang Wad reservoir is hitting its peak capacity. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon inspects the spillway at Bang Wad. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon inspects the spillway at Bang Wad. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon inspects the spillway at Bang Wad. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon inspects the spillway at Bang Wad. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon explains the need to increase the volume of water released from Bang Wad reservoir. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon explains the need to increase the volume of water released from Bang Wad reservoir. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon explains the need to increase the volume of water released from Bang Wad reservoir. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon explains the need to increase the volume of water released from Bang Wad reservoir. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon explains the need to increase the volume of water released from Bang Wad reservoir. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon explains the need to increase the volume of water released from Bang Wad reservoir. Photo: PR Phuket

The water levels at all three main reservoirs in Phuket are now exceeding100%...

The water levels at all three main reservoirs in Phuket are now exceeding100%...

« »

Mr Thammanoon inspected Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu yesterday, where he explained that excess water at the reservoir was already being released, but at a slow rate.

However, if the volume of water flowing entering the reservoirs continues at the same rate, his office will have no choice but to increase the volume of water being discharged, Mr Thammanoon said.

“It will be necessary to release water [from the reservoirs] for the stability of the dams and for public safety, which is the primary concern,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

Water can be emptied from Bang Wad by either natural overflow over the spillway or by a drainage system installed with pipes under the dam. 

“Staff have to closely observe and assess the situation and control the amount of water discharged at all times in order not to affect the area at the end of the dam,” Mr Thammanoon said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 18 October 2022 - 11:29:46 

Recalling the photo's of the empty Phuket reservoirs last time, its a pity that when the right time and opportunity was there the reservoirs were not deepened.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Singapore bans film on religious and LGBTQ issues
Weather warning issued as deluges continue
Demand for cheaper Phuket travel
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Town recovers after worst flooding in 30 years || October 17
Russian ‘kamikaze drones’ strike Kyiv: Ukraine
Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters
Floodwaters recede in Phuket Town, other areas remain affected
Mountain B pub fire claims 25th victim
Phuket Town suffers worst flooding in 30 years
Marine Police help flood victims in the heart of Phuket Town
One lane reopens at Kamala landslide
Major roads affected by flooding
Phuket hit by widespread flooding, landslips
Katu Dermatology & Wellness Center
Tham Luang cave re-opens

 

Phuket community
Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

@ Kurt I am willing to bet that the number of tourists will come back to pre Covid times in the ne...(Read More)

Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters

@Kurt And if you search the internet well,you will find out that parts of Singapore, Kuala Lumpur ...(Read More)

Patong floods amid heavy downpours

@harald, everyone of us who see/experience the functioning of police, Immigration, public transport ...(Read More)

Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters

Which future @christysweet? The ice age predicted in 1974? Or the one that computer modelling (GIGO)...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

... , coz one ask ending cemented corruption. Slowly but sure Phuket embedded corruption coming yea...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Expensive Phuket better lower its prices. It is seen the time we live in overpriced. And start with ...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

International are air fares sky rocketing due to high fuel prices, longer flying routes to avoid war...(Read More)

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Recalling the photo's of the empty Phuket reservoirs last time, its a pity that when the right t...(Read More)

Phuket officials assess flood damage, set up relief shelters

@Fascinated: Its a combination of over concreting, deforestation, no capacity adjustment/developing...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Unfortunately can't edit posts. All my recent round trip flight to Swampy costs have been in the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket

 