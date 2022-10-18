Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

PHUKET: The volume of rainfall has seen the water rise to dangerously high levels at Phuket’s three main reservoirs, Phuket Irrigation Office Chief Thammanoon Bamrungpetch said yesterday (Oct 17).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 October 2022, 10:53AM

The water levels at all three main reservoirs in Phuket are now exceeding100%...

Mr Thammanoon explains the need to increase the volume of water released from Bang Wad reservoir. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Thammanoon inspected Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu yesterday, where he explained that excess water at the reservoir was already being released, but at a slow rate.

However, if the volume of water flowing entering the reservoirs continues at the same rate, his office will have no choice but to increase the volume of water being discharged, Mr Thammanoon said.

“It will be necessary to release water [from the reservoirs] for the stability of the dams and for public safety, which is the primary concern,” he said.

Water can be emptied from Bang Wad by either natural overflow over the spillway or by a drainage system installed with pipes under the dam.

“Staff have to closely observe and assess the situation and control the amount of water discharged at all times in order not to affect the area at the end of the dam,” Mr Thammanoon said.