BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Radio station rampage, shooter waits for police! Thailand to reopen on July 1? || May 28

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Radio station rampage, shooter waits for police! Thailand to reopen on July 1? || May 28

PHUKET XTRA - May 28 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand to reopen on July 1? |:| Suspect confesses to triple murder |:| 11 new cases in Thailand |:| SSO Chief in Phuket to relief COVID relief payments Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 28 May 2020, 07:02PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief
Surin Beach gets a cleanup
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains 227
Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill
Central to take over FamilyMart
Malls set to open for longer
Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’
SSO Chief in Phuket to expedite COVID relief payments
Phuket bus relaunch delayed
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total holds at 227
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam
Emergency decree extended
Hotels preparing to welcome back guests
Court to rule whether to accept THAI rehab petition

 

Phuket community
Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Dekaaskop@ correct it’s not enforced at Naiharn I see a couple of Farang gents clearing them up ev...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

I don’t see Thais smoking on the beaches leaving their cigarette butts to wash out to sea where th...(Read More)

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

At this point don't even say "brake failure" in articles. We all just assume that'...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

lolo@ it’s also plausible that they were infected after already recovering - the second infection ...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

nongku74 @ that’s correct there is no ban on fishing only gatherings on the beaches I got this fro...(Read More)

Phuket bus relaunch delayed

The GOOD reason is, the ruling authorities now use the Emergency Decree to give the population a per...(Read More)

Malls set to open for longer

The risk to get infected in cinemas, gyms, boxing schools, shopping malls is far greater than getti...(Read More)

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

It was about time that a idiot overturned his to heavy loaded truck on Patong Hill. Of course, sa...(Read More)

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

another brake failure, not an idiot driver going too fast...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry seeks to lift domestic lockdown

Seems to be a lot of acronyms in this story...they missed one (OABN) Open all Bussineses Now!...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360

 