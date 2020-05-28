BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains 227

Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains 227

PHUKET: With the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to convene tomorrow to decide on the details for the reopening of more businesses and activities, the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 28) marked zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 May 2020, 12:53PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began stands at 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that so far 11,052 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 58 on the 10,994 reported yesterday.

Of those, 10,825 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 7,017 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

PR Phuket today reported that 38 people were receiving hospital care, down four from yesterday. The 38 comprised four people already confirmed as infected, and 34 people still waiting for test results, down one from the 35 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

The Phuket Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center today identified the four infected as two are receiving medical treatment at the field hospital (the new Provincial Hall) and the other two are in Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

