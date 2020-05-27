BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total hold at 227

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 27) marked zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. 

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 May 2020, 01:32PM

Image: PR Phuket

As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began stands at 227.

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that so far 10,994 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 67 on the 10,927 reported yesterday.

Of those, 10,767 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 6,959 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation.

PR Phuket today reported that 42 people remained in hospital, down eight from yesterday. The 42 comprised seven people already confirmed as infected, and 35 people still waiting for test results, down six from the 41 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

The Phuket Provincial Health Office, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, in its report today maintained its standard call for all people, business service providers and the general public, to observe the “new normal” health regulations in effect to help prevent the spread of the virus, especially now that many businesses have been allowed to reopen.

https://www.facebook.com/83ssj/photos/a.983490628379629/3158351184226885/?type=3&theater

LALALA | 27 May 2020 - 14:32:08 

OK...despite the fact that zero cases we have on Phuket there are 9 overall imported in Thailand... means it not looks like international flights will not be available soon... maybe Airlines should offer flights out of LOS only.. I am ready to pay the ticket price for in- AND outbound though.

 

