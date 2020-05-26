BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket officials mark zero new cases, total stands at 227

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 26) marked zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began stands at 227.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 May 2020, 02:48PM

Image: PR Phuket

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that so far 10,927 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 73 on the 10,854 reported yesterday.

Of those, 10,700 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 6,892 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation. Of those, 6,842 had been cleared.

PR Phuket today reported that 50 people remained in hospital, up 11 from yesterday. The  50 comprised nine people already confirmed as infected, and 41 people still waiting for test results, up 11 from the 30 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

The Phuket Provincial Health Office, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, in its report today maintained its standard call for all people, business service providers and the general public, to observe the “new normal” health regulations in effect to help prevent the spread of the virus, especially now that many businesses have been allowed to reopen.

