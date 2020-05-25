Kata Rocks
Chinese wife of Italian engineer Phuket’s latest COVID case

PHUKET: The Chinese wife of the Italian engineer in Cherng Talay who was reported on Saturday confirmed as infected with COVID-19 has become Phuket’s latest case reported as confirmed infected with the virus.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 25 May 2020, 03:26PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

As such, the total number of people in Phuket recognised by officials as infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began today (May 25) climbed to 227.

The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today reported that the woman was an online teacher who stayed at a house in Moo 6, Cherng Talay with her three children.

The report was posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) through a post on its official Facebook page today.

The report by Phuket officials, including the report today by the Phuket Provincial Health Office, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, neglected to mention that the woman was the wife of the italian engineer reported on Saturday.

 

That information was reported nationally by Taweesilp Visanuyothin, a spokesman for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok.

The woman travelled back from Shanghai, China, in the middle of March. She lived in Cherng Talay with her three children, ages 7, 10 and 15, who have all tested negative for the virus at a private hospital was all Phuket officials would report.

Of note, Phuket officials on Saturday reported that the Italian man had only two children.

 

Also of note, Phuket officials reported the woman’s age as 49, though Dr Taweesilp today reported her age as 46.

Dr Taweesilp today also explained that the couple together with their three children traveled to Phuket on March 9 in order to have their children complete a swimming course.

On March 30, they moved to stay in Cherng Talay. The woman was tested and found infected to be infected on May 24, but she has so far not shown any symptoms of infections.

“Her husband was infected, so we also had to test her, as we do to investigate people who have had close contact with confirmed patients,” Dr Taweesilp said.

Meanwhile, the PR Phuket report today marked that so far 10,854 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 53 on the 10,801 reported yesterday.

Of those, 10,627 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 6,819 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation. Of those, 6,780 had been cleared.

PR Phuket today reported that 39 people remained in hospital, up 13 from yesterday. The 39 comprised nine people already confirmed as infected (down three from yesterday), and 30 people still waiting for test results, up 26 from the 14 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

The PPHO in its report today maintained its standard call for all people, business service providers and the general public, to observe the “new normal” health regulations in effect to help prevent the spread of the virus, especially now that many businesses have been allowed to reopen.

