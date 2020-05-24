Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains at 226

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 24) marked zero new cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. As such, the total number of people in Phuket officially recognised as infected with the virus since the outbreak began stands at 226.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 May 2020, 01:02PM

The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) announced through a post on its official Facebook page today that so far 10,801 people in Phuket had been classified as at risk of contracting COVID-19 since the outbreak began, an increase of 26 on the 10,775 reported yesterday.

Of those, 10,575 were found not infected with the virus.

The PR Phuket report also noted 6,766 people had so far been classified as Persons Under Investigation. Of those, 6,740 had been cleared.

PR Phuket today reported that 26 people remained in hospital, down 28 from yesterday. The 26 comprised 12 people already confirmed as infected, and 14 people still waiting for test results, down 26 from the 40 reported yesterday.

So far three people in Phuket have died as a direct result of being infected with COVID-19, including an Australian hotel manager from Khao Lak whose family lived in Nai Harn.

After not posting a report for yesterday, the Phuket Provincial Health Office, which serves as the Phuket Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Incident Command Center, posted a report for today at just after midday.

While not reporting the Italian engineer in Cherng Talay being confirmed as infected yesterday, the PPHO does now also count its total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began at 226.

The PPHO in its report today maintained its standard call for all people, business service providers and the general public, to observe the health regulations in effect to help prevent the spread of the virus.

It also repeated its warning that young children and infants were banned from entering fresh market areas.