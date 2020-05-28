Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief

Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief

BANGKOK: The government has set July 1 for the lift of all business and activity lockdowns ordered earlier to cope with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), said the National Security Council chief.

COVID-19Coronavirushealtheconomicstourism
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 May 2020, 04:42PM

Some vendors and customers remove face masks at Wong Wian Yai market in Bangkok on Thursday even though the government is asking people to wear them. Security officials say all businesses and activities will be allowed to resume in July. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

Some vendors and customers remove face masks at Wong Wian Yai market in Bangkok on Thursday even though the government is asking people to wear them. Security officials say all businesses and activities will be allowed to resume in July. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

These include interprovincial and international travel, as well as the end of emergency decree and curfew, reports the Bangkok Post.

NSC Secretary-General Gen Somsak Rungsita said on Thursday that the lift of restrictions would be a complete reopening of the country. Officials would next month prepare measures for the reopening.

“Authorities will have serious discussions because after the emergency decree ends, other laws will be used instead,” he said.

“People’s cooperation is important. This concerns the use of face masks, social distancing, hand wash and limited activities. As long as the disease is spreading worldwide, we will have to fight against it for a while.”

Gen Somsak said the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations would end in June and the ban on international travel would continue until then.

The full reopening will come after the third phase of the relaxation to take place in June.

The government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will tomorrow finalise details on what businesses could resume and on what conditions under the third phase of relaxation in June.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Gen Somsak said the committee on business easing did not reach a conclusion yesterday on high-risk activities that were suspended and seriously affected the economy, he said.

For next month, curfew hours would be further shortened and more restrictions on interprovincial travel would be lifted under the third phase, he added.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin today said more activities at malls would resume and athletes’ practicing grounds would reopen.

Operators and customers would be required to use Thai Chana mobile application for checking in and out of premises since the businesses allowed to reopen in this stage are medium- to high-risk ones.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop said movie theatres would not reopen because operators said there was no new movie during this time.

"It is not because we oppose the reopening, but operators say there are no new films to screen at the moment," he said.

He also said the government was considering financial aid for temples where all activities stopped inlcuding donations.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Radio station rampage, shooter waits for police! Thailand to reopen on July 1? || May 28
Surin Beach gets a cleanup
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total remains 227
Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill
Central to take over FamilyMart
Malls set to open for longer
Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’
SSO Chief in Phuket to expedite COVID relief payments
Phuket bus relaunch delayed
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases, total holds at 227
Power outage to affect Mai Khao
Man arrested in Phuket for B1.8mn Bangkok romance scam
Emergency decree extended
Hotels preparing to welcome back guests
Court to rule whether to accept THAI rehab petition

 

Phuket community
Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

Dekaaskop@ correct it’s not enforced at Naiharn I see a couple of Farang gents clearing them up ev...(Read More)

Phuket beach cleanup nets 40kg of trash

I don’t see Thais smoking on the beaches leaving their cigarette butts to wash out to sea where th...(Read More)

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

At this point don't even say "brake failure" in articles. We all just assume that'...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

lolo@ it’s also plausible that they were infected after already recovering - the second infection ...(Read More)

Phuket’s latest COVID cases deemed inconclusive as doctors report ‘dead virus’

nongku74 @ that’s correct there is no ban on fishing only gatherings on the beaches I got this fro...(Read More)

Phuket bus relaunch delayed

The GOOD reason is, the ruling authorities now use the Emergency Decree to give the population a per...(Read More)

Malls set to open for longer

The risk to get infected in cinemas, gyms, boxing schools, shopping malls is far greater than getti...(Read More)

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

It was about time that a idiot overturned his to heavy loaded truck on Patong Hill. Of course, sa...(Read More)

Truck slams into concrete barrier at bottom of Patong Hill

another brake failure, not an idiot driver going too fast...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry seeks to lift domestic lockdown

Seems to be a lot of acronyms in this story...they missed one (OABN) Open all Bussineses Now!...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand

 