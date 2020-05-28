Thailand aiming for complete end to lockdown on July 1: NSC Chief

BANGKOK: The government has set July 1 for the lift of all business and activity lockdowns ordered earlier to cope with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), said the National Security Council chief.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 May 2020, 04:42PM

Some vendors and customers remove face masks at Wong Wian Yai market in Bangkok on Thursday even though the government is asking people to wear them. Security officials say all businesses and activities will be allowed to resume in July. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool / Bangkok Post

These include interprovincial and international travel, as well as the end of emergency decree and curfew, reports the Bangkok Post.

NSC Secretary-General Gen Somsak Rungsita said on Thursday that the lift of restrictions would be a complete reopening of the country. Officials would next month prepare measures for the reopening.

“Authorities will have serious discussions because after the emergency decree ends, other laws will be used instead,” he said.

“People’s cooperation is important. This concerns the use of face masks, social distancing, hand wash and limited activities. As long as the disease is spreading worldwide, we will have to fight against it for a while.”

Gen Somsak said the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations would end in June and the ban on international travel would continue until then.

The full reopening will come after the third phase of the relaxation to take place in June.

The government’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will tomorrow finalise details on what businesses could resume and on what conditions under the third phase of relaxation in June.

Gen Somsak said the committee on business easing did not reach a conclusion yesterday on high-risk activities that were suspended and seriously affected the economy, he said.

For next month, curfew hours would be further shortened and more restrictions on interprovincial travel would be lifted under the third phase, he added.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin today said more activities at malls would resume and athletes’ practicing grounds would reopen.

Operators and customers would be required to use Thai Chana mobile application for checking in and out of premises since the businesses allowed to reopen in this stage are medium- to high-risk ones.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop said movie theatres would not reopen because operators said there was no new movie during this time.

"It is not because we oppose the reopening, but operators say there are no new films to screen at the moment," he said.

He also said the government was considering financial aid for temples where all activities stopped inlcuding donations.