PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Python caught, No alcohol at Phuket restaurants, Insurgents attack in Deep South |:| August 3

PHUKET XTRA - August 3 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Ban on alcohol sale and consumption at restaurants |:| Ranger killed in deep south days after insurgents attacked |:| 3 -metre python caught |:| Search continues for Thai man in sea Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 3 August 2021, 06:15PM

Phuket asks to vaccinate 12- to 18-year-olds
Man arrested for stealing food
Phuket new COVID infections hold at 32
Three metre python caught in Srisoonthorn
Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again
Ministry insists all medics will get Pfizer
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Provincial Police Chief investigated, island village lockdown |:| August 2
Search launched after strong rip current pulls man out to sea at Freedom Beach
PRU sets up as second field hospital
Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens
Phuket village goes under lockdown
Myanmar junta chief says new elections in two years
Police to act if anti-government ralliers keep defying orders
Phuket marks 245 COVID infections in past seven days
Government extends lockdown

 

Phuket community
Man arrested for stealing food

He seemed to have money for fuel!...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

'Welcome to Guinea Pig Island. We welcome all to the litterbox but you can't do anything fun...(Read More)

Three metre python caught in Srisoonthorn

Big snake caught in Kamala last Friday night as well, on the main road. Unfortunately over-developme...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Looks like the coffee cups will get a polish..........(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Hahaha, this will be 'well received' by the bar owners in Rawai, who change from Bar to Rest...(Read More)

Man arrested for stealing food

That's a very sad situation and not one any Thai citizen should ever suffer as filthy rich as th...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

"a succession of new official orders issued roughly every 72 hours". Enough already. This ...(Read More)

Laguna founder KP Ho calls for Phuket, other Sandbox destinations to be ‘Green listed’ as COVID safe havens

Can’t have that much influence, the day after their pow wow local governer bans alcohol again that...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Well that should take care of the Sandbox and potentially any hope of a high season - the law of uni...(Read More)

Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

Why you don’t mention that people need to be fully vaccinated to go in a gym or for indoor sports...(Read More)

 

