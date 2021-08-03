Phuket officials ban alcohol in restaurants, ‘social activities’ ‒ again

PHUKET: Phuket officials have banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in all restaurants again, and reinstituted the ban on all “social activities” in an order issued late last night (Aug 2).

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 August 2021, 10:27AM

The bans came into effect by an order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday, and are to remain in effect until at least Aug 16.

The order was posted online by the “Phuket info Center”, operated by the Phuke office of the Ministry of Interior, at 10:13pm last night ‒ just 1 hour and 47 minutes before the order came into effect.

The new order repeats many of the same restrictions already in place ‒ announced through a succession of new official orders issued roughly every 72 hours over the past two weeks.

The order, as posted by Phuket Info Center, notes the following:

All pubs, bars, karaoke and other entertainment venues everywhere in Phuket are ordered “temporarily” closed, though in reality they have been continually ordered to remain closed now for months.

Other venues ordered to remain closed are venues for cockfighting, fish fighting, bird racing, chicken racing, boxing stadiums and gambling venues, including training venues, and venues for snooker, billiards or pool tables as well as computer game and online game shops,

Boxing and martial arts schools of all types (Woosoo, Karate, Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Boxing, Judo, Aikido, etc.) are to remain closed.

Swimming pools open to the general public for both government and private entrepreneurs are to remain closed.

All educational institutions and all tutoring institutes except non-formal private schools with no more than five participants in a class are to remain closed.

“Activities in which groups of more than 50 people are gathered shall not be organized unless it is an activity performed by a competent official,” the order noted.

“Do not gather in groups to do activities, socialize, drink alcohol in public areas, beaches, parks,” it added.

Department stores, shopping centres are allowed to operate normally, except for games centres, game machines, game shops and amusement centres are to suspend service.

“Food or beverage outlets can allow patrons to consume food or beverages in the shop as usual by refraining from selling and refrain from drinking alcohol or alcoholic beverages in the shop,” the order noted.

Fresh markets, flea markets and walking street markets must enforce measures to prevent and control disease and limit the number of customers by enforcing social distancing of four square metres per person.

Convenience stores are allowed to operate “as usual”, but only from 4am to 11pm.

Stadiums or venues for outdoor exercise, parks, courtyards, open-air public events and indoor sports must close at 9pm. Sports involving contact are prohibited and there must be no spectators or gatherings.

Places for indoor exercise such as courts, gyms, fitness centers, yoga, aerobics, exercise classes, badminton must close at 9pm.

Regarding “Social Activities”, all people are “to refrain from organizing parties, celebrations, festive events”.

Traditional ceremonies that cannot be postponed, such as funerals, ordinations, marriage, religious or merit-making cermonies, may be held with permission for relevant officials and must comply with all COVID-19 prevention measures.

All government offices and private businesses are to arrange staff to work off-site where possible.

Filming of movies and TV shows must not involve more than 50 people and there must be no viewers participating in the programme. Exemption from wearing a mask or cloth mask in some cases or during certain periods of filming must be carried out in accordance with the guidelines for filming and television programs as approved by the CCSA.

The order singled out migrant workers for special attention by officials under the section “Strict inspection measures for places or activities that are at risk of epidemic clusters.”

“Competent officials” were ordered to strictly inspect places or activities that are at risk of spreading the disease, “such as factories and migrant workers’ accommodations or other places”, to ensure the locations meet the conditions laid out by the Ministry of Public Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19.