Three metre python caught in Srisoonthorn

PHUKET: A team of civil defense volunteers were called in to snare a three-metre python that was found near a family’s house in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn yesterday (Aug 1).

animalsSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 3 August 2021, 11:03AM

The team, led by Nopparit Rungrueng, the Headman (Kamnan) of Srisoonthorn Subdistrict, arrived at the home at about 11:30am.

The volunteers began their search for the snake, which was last seen by the family heading behind their home, and soon found it, Mr Nopparit explained.

However, catching the python took a while longer, he added.

The snake measured about three metres in length, Mr Nopparit confirmed.

He also confirmed that the python will be released into the jungle far from any residential area in the protected Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang.