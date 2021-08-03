The team, led by Nopparit Rungrueng, the Headman (Kamnan) of Srisoonthorn Subdistrict, arrived at the home at about 11:30am.
The volunteers began their search for the snake, which was last seen by the family heading behind their home, and soon found it, Mr Nopparit explained.
However, catching the python took a while longer, he added.
The snake measured about three metres in length, Mr Nopparit confirmed.
He also confirmed that the python will be released into the jungle far from any residential area in the protected Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang.
