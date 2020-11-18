Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protesters, police clash! Nai Harn cobra? Emergency decree until January? || November 18

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protesters, police clash! Nai Harn cobra? Emergency decree until January? || November 18

PHUKET XTRA - November 18 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Official carries gun in surfing class raid |:| New travel deals targets epats |:| Parliament to set for vote a day after protesters and police clash |:| 3-day power outage in Kamala |:| Emergency decree to be extended until 2021 Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 18 November 2020, 06:50PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Draft charter favoured by protesters rejected
Six protesters suffered gunshot wounds, police tested for drugs
Emergency decree extended into 2021, 10-day quarantine on ice
Wichit police nab 7-Eleven thief
Three day electricity outage to hit Kamala
New travel deals target foreigners residing in Thailand
Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid
Government told to speed up aid to struggling tourism sector
Chaos outside parliament
B6bn COVID vaccine budget approved
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai trees in space! Medical cocaine for Thailand? Covid property slump! || November 17
Three-metre king cobra locked in villa at Nai Harn
Tear gas solution fired at protesters outside parliament
Myanmar man overstayed for 28 months on fake visas
COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

 

Phuket community
Three day electricity outage to hit Kamala

Idiotic piecemeal process. Seems like the absence of planning just allows these people to whack pow...(Read More)

New travel deals target foreigners residing in Thailand

I don't think I will be taking up this offer...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

Another good reason not to visit Phuket as any pathetic little man in a uniform can carry a gun, the...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

Those surfers are a scary bunch. They were fortunate that this guy didn't arrive in one of thos...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

Willy waving- no need whatsoever for him do be armed. Seems like 'I am impotent' syndrome. I...(Read More)

Kamala official defends carrying gun in surfing class raid

The only reason anyone needs a gun is to combat the threat of other people with guns. If no one is a...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Finally this so-called „development“ takes it‘s toll......(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

You've not explained but presumably these "unsold units" are only the new builds? So t...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Mr Issara added: Phuket Tourism operators must reduce their prices by 50% to attract Thai tourists. ...(Read More)

Government told to speed up aid to struggling tourism sector

8 million foreign tourists in the country? Where do they get these numbers?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
AVC Engineering
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Kvik Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
K9 Point
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Dan About Thailand

 