Three-metre king cobra locked in villa at Nai Harn

Three-metre king cobra locked in villa at Nai Harn

PHUKET: A female tourist in Nai Harn received a nasty shock yesterday (Nov 16) when she returned to her villa to be confronted by an angry three-metre cobra.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 17 November 2020, 05:10PM

The tourist and her female companion had left one of the sliding glass doors open at their villa as they went for an evening swim in the pool.

On returning to the villa one of the ladies saw the snake who had entered the room. She immediately closed the door before the snake could leave and ran to seek help from the villa duty worker.

He called the Rawai office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Rawai) straight away who sent a team of rescue workers to the location near Soi Naya 1, Rawai at around 9:30pm last night.

“Five rescue workers arrived at the scene and found a three-metre king cobra was locked in the bedroom of the villa,” commented a worker from the DDPM-Rawai office.

“The snake was attempting to get through the glass door and appeared to be angry and distressed,” he added.

The rescuers divided into two teams on either side of the glass door, one team focused on attracting the snake’s attention, the other with the necessary equipment on hand to capture it.

 “The snake was very agitated and kept attacking the workers,” said the DDPM-Rawai worker.

“After about an hour the team managed to capture the snake which turned out to be a three-metre male.”

The snake was taken away and will be released into the wild at a later unspecified date.

“If you encounter a snake, keep your eye on it from a safe distance and call us on 076-613800 or the emergency hotline 1669 and we will come and catch it for you,” he added.

