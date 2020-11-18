BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Three day electricity outage to hit Kamala

Three day electricity outage to hit Kamala

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Kamala from Nov 24 to 26 as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage cables.

construction
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 November 2020, 03:43PM

The areas to be affected. Photo: PEA

The areas to be affected by the power outage on Nov 24, from 9am to 5pm, are along Route 4030, from Laem Sing viewpoint to the InterContinental Phuket Resort.

Other areas to be affected, from 9-10am and 4-5pm, are along Route 4030, from the InterContinental Phuket Resort to the end of Soi Hua Khuan Nue, as well as Soi Kamala police station.

On Nov 25, the areas to be affected, from 9am to 5pm, are along Bang Wan Rd, a part of Khok Yang Rd, and Soi Bang Wan Waterfall.

On Nov 26, the areas to be affected, from 9am to 5pm, are along Soi Hua Khuan Tai, Soi Toh Kiad, Soi Bell.

In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-345574 or the PEA call centre 1129.

Capricornball | 18 November 2020 - 18:51:48 

Idiotic piecemeal process.  Seems like the absence of planning just allows these people to whack power all day every other week for the past 6 months.  Complete disregard to local businesses as well as those that work from home.  I wish someone would let us know how long this s#!^-show is going to continue. Absurd and unacceptable and completely avoidable.

 

