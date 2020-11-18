The areas to be affected by the power outage on Nov 24, from 9am to 5pm, are along Route 4030, from Laem Sing viewpoint to the InterContinental Phuket Resort.
Other areas to be affected, from 9-10am and 4-5pm, are along Route 4030, from the InterContinental Phuket Resort to the end of Soi Hua Khuan Nue, as well as Soi Kamala police station.
On Nov 25, the areas to be affected, from 9am to 5pm, are along Bang Wan Rd, a part of Khok Yang Rd, and Soi Bang Wan Waterfall.
On Nov 26, the areas to be affected, from 9am to 5pm, are along Soi Hua Khuan Tai, Soi Toh Kiad, Soi Bell.
In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the Phuket PEA office at 076-345574 or the PEA call centre 1129.
