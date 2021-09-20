The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Proposal would make it easier to enter Phuket, Nai Harn party arrests |:| September 20

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Proposal would make it easier to enter Phuket, Nai Harn party arrests |:| September 20

PHUKET XTRA - September 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket 19 arrested at Nai Harn luxury villa |:| Alternative vaccines to be offered to students |:| Alcohol, cigar duty cuts |:| Phuket Covid Update |:| Potential easing of domestic entry requirements Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 20 September 2021, 06:19PM

