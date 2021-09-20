The Phuket News
19 arrested at luxury villa as Rawai party busted

PHUKET: Chalong Police have arrested 19 people, including Thais and foreigners, at a party at a luxury villa in Rawai for breach of COVID-prevention rules currently in force by holding an illegal gathering.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 20 September 2021, 11:49AM

Police arrested 19 people, including Thais and foreigners, at the luxury villa party in Rawai. Photo: Muang District Office

The landlord of the property has also been arrested for obstruction of arrest, said a report by Muang District officials.

The luxury villa, located within the Crystal Villa residential estate in Rawai near Nai Harn Lake, was raided at 1am Saturday, officers reported.

The raid was led by Muang Phuket District Officers, joined by Charung Thaochan, Kamnan (subdistrict chief) of Tambon Rawai, along with Ritthirak Salika, Phu Yai Baan (village chief) of Moo 7, Rawai.

Present to make the arrests were Chalong Police Deputy Chief of Investigation Capt Anantachai Piyapanan and other officers of the Chalong Police, said the report.

The 19 suspects arrested included Thais and foreigners, the report noted.

The 19 were all taken to Chalong Police Station and charged for violating Phuket Provincial Order 5409/2564, which was brought into effect to regulate the measures for closing venues and prohibiting activities that are at risk of spreading COVID-19.

The charges were pressed specifically regarding Section 4, “to refrain from organising festive parties, birthday parties, housewarming parties, transport parties, banquets and performances or just for pleasure on various occasions”.

The report by officials noted that the 19th suspect arrested was also charged with physically obstructing officers from performing their duties.

All the suspects were detained and taken to Chalong Police Station for prosecution.

No names of those arrested were released.

It was not reported whether any of the suspects would face additional charges for breach of the emergency decree or breach of Communicable Disease Act, as warned in the provincial order.

maverick | 20 September 2021 - 15:03:33 

And don’t hack off the neighbors

Brianballs | 20 September 2021 - 14:31:28 

If you cant follow the rules go home

 

