PHUKET XTRA - April 7 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Thursday 7 April 2022, 07:37PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Do they still have those time share scammers riding around on scooters? They drive me up the wall ev...(Read More)
@Christysweat I love your theories. Duh !...(Read More)
Am surprised that Thailand has no demanding breath/blood test for motorist. As usual they build in a...(Read More)
More greedy hi-sos preying on the poorer people who simply hope to win enough to have a better life....(Read More)
I'm sure the only reason those people volunteered is because at least they will have food and lo...(Read More)
No amount of easing entry requirements is going to help when all over the world Phuket has become kn...(Read More)
@capricornball. The sentiment you are trying to express is SOM NOM NA....(Read More)
Plastic was an unintended by-product of an estrogen replacement research. Maybe that's why there...(Read More)
@ BigA...looks like you answered your own question....(Read More)
This is the result of incompetent and unqualified military people running the gov't and public h...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.