3kg of ‘ice’ seized in Phuket raids

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrests of three men charged with collaborating as a network to sell narcotics, with more than three kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and more than 18,000 meth pills (ya bah) seized.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 6 April 2022, 02:03PM

In a report released on Monday (Apr 4), Phuket Provincial Police said the three men were arrested Friday last week (Apr 1).

The report named the three men as Marutphong ‘Bank’ Insin, 33, registered as living in Moo 3 Rassada; Anocha ‘Coke’ Petchngam, 34, registered as living in Moo 6 Rawai; and Komsan ‘Moo’ Thongyam, 27, registered as living in Moo 7 Rawai.

In total, the officers, from Phuket Provincial Polcie and Region 8 Police, seized 3.082kg of ya ice and 18,410 ya bah pills, said the report.

A total of 13 items were seized as evidence, including a Honda Click motorbike and a Yamaha Mio motorbike, each valued at approximately B15,000, along with five mobile phones.

The report did not specify where the three men were arrested or where the drugs were discovered, but the report did confirm all three were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with illegally operating as a network to jointly distribute a Category 1 narcotic with intent to sell.

Marutphong was also charged with illegal possession of Category 1 narcotic.

All three accused confessed to the charges, said the report.