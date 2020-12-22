PHUKET XTRA - December 22 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Hundreds more Covid cases found connected to seafood market |:| All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet |:| Baby turtles hatch, new nest found in Phang Nga |:| Peaks Residences ordered to be demolished Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 22 December 2020, 06:21PM
