Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier warns of another lockdown! Baby turtles hatched, new nest found! || December 22

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier warns of another lockdown! Baby turtles hatched, new nest found! || December 22

PHUKET XTRA - December 22 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Hundreds more Covid cases found connected to seafood market |:| All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet |:| Baby turtles hatch, new nest found in Phang Nga |:| Peaks Residences ordered to be demolished Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 22 December 2020, 06:21PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Second Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Phuket lockdown rumours ‘not true’, confirms vice governor
Phuket Governor issues COVID-19 compliance order
Pattaya New Year countdown cancelled
Phuket school closes early as parent confirmed COVID-positive
Patient dies after motorist obstructs ambulance
TAT: New infections weigh on trips
Phuket Health Chief urges New Year events be postponed
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet
Prayut warns of lockdown
‘We cannot stop them all’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand Covid cases soar after market outbreak! Phuket goes to the polls! || December 21
Phuket officials ramp up COVID-19 screening at bridge, airport
The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

 

Phuket community
All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet

Kurt, your comments always sound like this would be a problem on Phuket or Thailand only.You should ...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

kurt...you should make yourself familiar with the word "pandemic", that way comments from ...(Read More)

Phuket Chamber of Commerce facilitating small business soft loans

This is more propaganda. The bank wants to see your balance sheet and income for this year , and you...(Read More)

Thailand tourism changed forever

Thai people are not good at change, that's why little here ever does. As soon as vaccines become...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

Now, let's take Peaks Condo Residence as a example! As long the Peak Condo project is not demol...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

Best is to leave/respect Dek in his 'home-thinking'. He seems not be able to comprehend that...(Read More)

All vehicles onto Phuket being checked, no lockdown yet

Good actions started and operational! Great! Now, not only check immigrant workers in person only. I...(Read More)

‘We cannot stop them all’

The migrants come here because they van work illegally, the employers want then beacuse they are che...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences condo project ordered to be demolished

Many Officials in Kata/Karon/Phuket Land Office seem to have a 'teflon skin' for many years...(Read More)

Samut Sakhon locked down as 548 new cases found

@K. Having to stay in a confined place with restrictions is not " living a life". A good...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers

 