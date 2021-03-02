PHUKET XTRA - March 2 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Tourism operators petition for July reopening |:| Premier defends cops conduct against protesters |:| Phuket haze is ’gone’ officials say |:| SEC back off crypto plans |:| Political shooting at a temple funeral Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 2 March 2021, 06:49PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Yesterday the smog came from Bangladesh and Myanmar, today from Krabi and Surat Thani. All the time...(Read More)
Don't worry, it is just a mentally disturbed young man. Don't drama 'something else can ...(Read More)
It doesn't take much for 'self-declared' army rulers and their flock to find themselves ...(Read More)
It is now very clear why general minister Prayut remains living at barrack grounds instead at his ow...(Read More)
There is a different wind blowing among younger generations in Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand. If g...(Read More)
Read today in BP:"The 'first shot' drama shows up a sickly govt". The article info...(Read More)
"can be about 1,500 people per day" They best out how to times that by about 10 before ...(Read More)
A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5....(Read More)
What is mr Anutin talking about? AstraZenica vaccins arrived in Thailand on 24 Feb. So, what 'sa...(Read More)
The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in su...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.