BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials

Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials

PHUKET: The Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) this morning announced that the haze over Phuket is “gone”, reporting readings from Air4Thai to support the claim.

Tuesday 2 March 2021, 11:10AM

Traffic passes through the Samkong Intersection as the haze continues to hover overhead this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

Traffic passes through the Samkong Intersection as the haze continues to hover overhead this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

Khao Toh Sae hill in the distance remains obscured by the haze this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

Khao Toh Sae hill in the distance remains obscured by the haze this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

The haze has eased, but still lingers in the air over Phuket this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

The haze has eased, but still lingers in the air over Phuket this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

The haze has eased, but still lingers in the air over Phuket this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

The haze has eased, but still lingers in the air over Phuket this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

The Air4Thai report posted by the Phuket Provincial Health Office this morning (Mar 2). Image: PPHO

The Air4Thai report posted by the Phuket Provincial Health Office this morning (Mar 2). Image: PPHO

The report posted by the Phuket Provincial Health Office this morning (Mar 2). Image: PPHO

The report posted by the Phuket Provincial Health Office this morning (Mar 2). Image: PPHO

Reports by global air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org report Phuket’s air quality today (Mar 2) as only ’Moderate’. Image: aqicn.org

Reports by global air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org report Phuket’s air quality today (Mar 2) as only ’Moderate’. Image: aqicn.org

Reports by global air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org report Phuket’s air quality today (Mar 2) as only ’Moderate’. Image: aqicn.org

Reports by global air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org report Phuket’s air quality today (Mar 2) as only ’Moderate’. Image: aqicn.org

Reports by global air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org report Phuket’s air quality today (Mar 2) as only ’Moderate’. Image: aqicn.org

Reports by global air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org report Phuket’s air quality today (Mar 2) as only ’Moderate’. Image: aqicn.org

« »

However, The Phuket News notes that the haze has only eased, but still remains hanging in the air over the island.

The PPHO reported that at 6am the air quality monitoring station in Talad Yai, Phuket Town, recorded an AQI (air quality index) reading of 48, with a PM2.5 reading of 36.

“For the past 24 hours, the average of PM2.5 was 26-37 µg./m3,” the PPHO reported. 

The AQI of 48 and PM2.5 reading of 36 was classified “Green”, meaning “Healthy for everyone”.

For a green category, it was explained that “The air quality is good, people can do outdoor activities or travel as normal”. 

Of note, the worldwide air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org, which uses raw date from Thailand’s Pollution Control Department today marks Phuket’s air quality as “Yellow/ Moderate”

Art-Tec Design

As of 10am, Patong registered a PM2.5 reading of 98, Chalong registered a reading of 88, while readings in Phuket Town ranged from 85 to 98, depending on the monitoring station.

Regional Environment Office 15 Director Yongyuth Panitangkul told The Phuket News that the air quality in Phuket had improved quickly because the wind changed direction. 

“The haze came with the wind from nearby provinces Krabi and Surat Thani. When the wind changed direction, the haze went,” he said.

“The haze did not come from inside Phuket. We have a different situation to Bangkok where the haze is from the traffic and other causes,” Mr Yonyuth explained. 

“I want people to download the air quality checking ‘Air4Thai ‘ application, so that they can check the air quality quickly by themselves,” he advised.

“Sometimes the officials may not comprehensively publicize information to local people, so it is much easier to check by themselves,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 02 March 2021 - 12:24:54 

Yesterday the smog came from Bangladesh and Myanmar, today from Krabi and Surat Thani.  All the time with same NE Monsoon wind direction. PPHO and that other local weather institution Incompetence comes with the wind. The spread of nonsense/opinion is astonishing.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man found hanged from tree in Cherng Talay
As Bangkok lawyer arrives, Patong Police promise assistance for family of shot noodle vendor
Mayoral candidate killed, four wounded at funeral shooting
Phuket residents up in arms over stolen underwear
With vaccine rollout, national tourism operators call to reopen Thailand to tourism by July 1
World’s first Covax jab injected as US eyes J&J rollout
Prayut defends cops over rally
Shot registration to kick off in May
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine rollout begins! New Year Kata Beach turtles hatch! || March 1
Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin
Phuket officials move to provide assistance to beggars, homeless
Phuket haze thickens
Finance Ministry prepares assistance for state staff
Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day
Rubber bullets, tear gas fired as rally turns violent

 

Phuket community
Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials

Yesterday the smog came from Bangladesh and Myanmar, today from Krabi and Surat Thani. All the time...(Read More)

Phuket residents up in arms over stolen underwear

Don't worry, it is just a mentally disturbed young man. Don't drama 'something else can ...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

It doesn't take much for 'self-declared' army rulers and their flock to find themselves ...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

It is now very clear why general minister Prayut remains living at barrack grounds instead at his ow...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

There is a different wind blowing among younger generations in Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand. If g...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

Read today in BP:"The 'first shot' drama shows up a sickly govt". The article info...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

"can be about 1,500 people per day" They best out how to times that by about 10 before ...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5....(Read More)

Anutin gets first COVID jab

What is mr Anutin talking about? AstraZenica vaccins arrived in Thailand on 24 Feb. So, what 'sa...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in su...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
QSI Cooking 2021
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
CMI - Thailand

 