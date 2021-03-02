Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials

PHUKET: The Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) this morning announced that the haze over Phuket is “gone”, reporting readings from Air4Thai to support the claim.

Tuesday 2 March 2021, 11:10AM

Reports by global air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org report Phuket’s air quality today (Mar 2) as only ’Moderate’. Image: aqicn.org

Reports by global air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org report Phuket’s air quality today (Mar 2) as only ’Moderate’. Image: aqicn.org

Reports by global air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org report Phuket’s air quality today (Mar 2) as only ’Moderate’. Image: aqicn.org

The report posted by the Phuket Provincial Health Office this morning (Mar 2). Image: PPHO

The Air4Thai report posted by the Phuket Provincial Health Office this morning (Mar 2). Image: PPHO

The haze has eased, but still lingers in the air over Phuket this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

The haze has eased, but still lingers in the air over Phuket this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

Khao Toh Sae hill in the distance remains obscured by the haze this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

Traffic passes through the Samkong Intersection as the haze continues to hover overhead this morning (Mar 2). Photo: The Phuket News

However, The Phuket News notes that the haze has only eased, but still remains hanging in the air over the island.

The PPHO reported that at 6am the air quality monitoring station in Talad Yai, Phuket Town, recorded an AQI (air quality index) reading of 48, with a PM2.5 reading of 36.

“For the past 24 hours, the average of PM2.5 was 26-37 µg./m3,” the PPHO reported.

The AQI of 48 and PM2.5 reading of 36 was classified “Green”, meaning “Healthy for everyone”.

For a green category, it was explained that “The air quality is good, people can do outdoor activities or travel as normal”.

Of note, the worldwide air pollution monitoring portal aqicn.org, which uses raw date from Thailand’s Pollution Control Department today marks Phuket’s air quality as “Yellow/ Moderate”

As of 10am, Patong registered a PM2.5 reading of 98, Chalong registered a reading of 88, while readings in Phuket Town ranged from 85 to 98, depending on the monitoring station.

Regional Environment Office 15 Director Yongyuth Panitangkul told The Phuket News that the air quality in Phuket had improved quickly because the wind changed direction.

“The haze came with the wind from nearby provinces Krabi and Surat Thani. When the wind changed direction, the haze went,” he said.

“The haze did not come from inside Phuket. We have a different situation to Bangkok where the haze is from the traffic and other causes,” Mr Yonyuth explained.

“I want people to download the air quality checking ‘Air4Thai ‘ application, so that they can check the air quality quickly by themselves,” he advised.

“Sometimes the officials may not comprehensively publicize information to local people, so it is much easier to check by themselves,” he said.