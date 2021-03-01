BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

PHUKET: The first injections of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Phuket began at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town today (Mar 1), with medical personnel the first to receive the injections.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 March 2021, 04:46PM

Vachira Hospital Ear, Nose, Throat specialist Dr Sawatchai Nawakitrangsan today (Mar 1) became the first person on Phuket to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Image: Apiwat Sudsamai / Screenshot

Vachira Hospital Ear, Nose, Throat specialist Dr Sawatchai Nawakitrangsan today (Mar 1) became the first person on Phuket to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Image: Apiwat Sudsamai / Screenshot

A medical staffer receives her first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 1). Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

A medical staffer receives her first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 1). Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

A nurse holds up a vaccine bottle. Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

A nurse holds up a vaccine bottle. Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

A woman prepares to receive her first vaccine injection today. Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

A woman prepares to receive her first vaccine injection today. Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

Vaccine received a woman makes her way to the waiting area to observe any immediate effects. Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

Vaccine received a woman makes her way to the waiting area to observe any immediate effects. Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

A medical staffer receives her first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 1). Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

A medical staffer receives her first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 1). Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

A special area has been set up at Vachira Phuket Hospital to administer the vaccinations. Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

A special area has been set up at Vachira Phuket Hospital to administer the vaccinations. Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

Medical staff register to receive the vaccine. A medical staffer receives her first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 1). Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

Medical staff register to receive the vaccine. A medical staffer receives her first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 1). Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

Medical staff register to receive the vaccine. A medical staffer receives her first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 1). Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

Medical staff register to receive the vaccine. A medical staffer receives her first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 1). Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

Medical staff register to receive the vaccine. A medical staffer receives her first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 1). Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

Medical staff register to receive the vaccine. A medical staffer receives her first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination at Vachira Phuket Hospital today (Mar 1). Photo: Kiattikul Chumanee

« »

Making history was Vachira Hospital Ear, Nose, Throat specialist Dr Sawatchai Nawakitrangsan, the first person on Phuket to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol confirmed that 4,000 doses of the vaccine arrived at about 9am, the first delivery of any COVID-19 vaccine to Phuket.

Among the first to be vaccinated will be 1,500 medical staff on the island, followed by 500 local officers, Dr Chalermpong explained.

The vaccine requires two injections, he noted.

A total of 1,800 doses will be used to vaccinate 900 medical personnel at the five government hospitals on the island: Vachira Phuket Hospital, Thalang Hospital, Patong Hospital, Chalong Hospital, and Phuket Provincial Administration (OrBorJor) Hospital, Dr Chalermpong said.

A further 1,200 doses will be distributed to vaccinate 600 staff at four private hospitals on the island: Bangkok Hospital Phuket, Bangkok Hospital Siriroj, Dibuk Hospital and Mission Hospital.

“We have already arranged staff and set up an area to conduct the eight steps for the vaccination process. Today, we will start injecting the vaccine to our 50 medical staff who already registered to be the first group,” Dr Chalermpong said.

“Vachira Phuket Hospital has the capacity to inject the vaccine to only 400 people per day. However, we will send the vaccine to the other hospitals across the island so that the total rate of vaccination [for Phuket] can be about 1,500 people per day,” he said.

“In the next delivery, we will receive 16,000 doses of vaccine, and another 48,000 doses will come in May. In total, for the first three months, we will receive 68,000 doses of vaccine,” he added.

“In total, the vaccine will be provided to our target groups, comprising those who have high-risk contact with infected patients, those who have chronic diseases, workers in the tourism industry, and elders more than 60 years old,” Dr Chalermpong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine rollout begins! New Year Kata Beach turtles hatch! || March 1
Phuket officials move to provide assistance to beggars, homeless
Phuket haze thickens
Finance Ministry prepares assistance for state staff
Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day
Rubber bullets, tear gas fired as rally turns violent
Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail
Road collapses into Chalong reservoir
Dust haze settles over Phuket
Anutin gets first COVID jab
Jailed protest leaders decry double standards
Phuket Opinion: Gunning for a duty of care
Tourists flock to eastern provinces
Chaiwat hits back at PACC over Kaeng Krachan burning
Phuket seafood festivals return to lure more tourists

 

Phuket community
Phuket haze thickens

A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5....(Read More)

Anutin gets first COVID jab

What is mr Anutin talking about? AstraZenica vaccins arrived in Thailand on 24 Feb. So, what 'sa...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in su...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

It's not as if there' any doubt that he did it. There were witnesses, he stayed right there ...(Read More)

Prayut to now get AstraZeneca shot

OK boys over the Top you go. I'll be waiting for when you get back. The people in power the wo...(Read More)

Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day

It can take some time, but army people who are responsible for killing civilians will brought to Jus...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

By the way, who guarantee us that this mental disturbed ex RTP corporal, out on bail, who tried to m...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

With agreeing bail, the Court can rule/demand side technicalities, like must hand in passport, or i...(Read More)

Jailed protest leaders decry double standards

Double standards? In Thai land are at least triple standards of handling the laws. 1 for the rich an...(Read More)

Wife of shot noodle vendor appeals to court to refuse bail

WTF is this court joking with the bail??? This scum killer should get death penalty or life prison -...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dewa Phuket Resort
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
QSI Cooking 2021
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 