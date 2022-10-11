British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police to tighten grip on guns for disgraced ex-cops || October 11

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police to tighten grip on guns for disgraced ex-cops || October 11

PHUKET XTRA - October 11 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: Chris Howson || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 October 2022, 06:09PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport taxi driver banned over drug use, road rage
Police finally recognise armed officer standoff at Phuket housing estate
G7 to hold crisis talks on Russia’s bombing blitz in Ukraine
Guns to be confiscated from rogue police, officials
Road safety campaign for long weekend
Man suffering hallucinations taken into safe custody
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Authorities empty-handed after pub raids, Immigration goes after CNN crew || October 10
Power outage to affect Thalang
Taiwan leader vows ‘no compromise’ on freedom, democracy
FBS: Trusted Broker in Thailand
Phuket welcomes Myanmar flights
Four tragedy survivors ‘recovering’ well
Phuket teens arrested for stealing temple donations
Crimea bridge resumes traffic after blast, Russian army leadership changed
Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

 

Phuket community
Police finally recognise armed officer standoff at Phuket housing estate

9 hours to deal with this without warning the public- disgraceful. 'Disciplinary action' - s...(Read More)

Guns to be confiscated from rogue police, officials

Well, great that they advertised their gun program so every cop with a gun can hide them or report t...(Read More)

Road safety campaign for long weekend

They should be campaigning EVERY day to make the roads safer and not have to be ordered to do their ...(Read More)

Man suffering hallucinations taken into safe custody

@Kurt Why is it illegal ? ...(Read More)

Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

by year ? You should really stop to develop some nice theories to fight the war on drugs on your com...(Read More)

Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

@Kurt How many navy boats they have to dispatch to patrol all the islands 24 hours every day ? Or ar...(Read More)

Man suffering hallucinations taken into safe custody

Seen the photo this mental patient was even handcuffed by police. Transported in back of a police va...(Read More)

Road safety campaign for long weekend

Seen yesterday at Chalong circle, a police man was guiding the traffic ( for what?) A car hitted a ...(Read More)

Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

Don't know what navy patrol boats have beter to do than patrolling. See programs on CNN how othe...(Read More)

Drug suspect accused of attempting to slash officers during arrest

Dek doesn't seem to understand that drugprevention is a matter of national security as we withne...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 